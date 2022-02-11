Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Here’s What You Need to Know About the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Although the Rams and Bengals will be duking it out for the Super Bowl, there will inevitably be fans tuning in solely for the iconic halftime show. 

Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will all be performing during the halftime show, and when Pepsi released the trailer in January, the hype surrounding some of music’s most iconic names hit a new level.

This year’s group of artists have a combined 43 Grammy awards, 19 No. 1 Billboard albums and five epic hitmakers.

Last year’s performance by The Weeknd lasted roughly 12 minutes long while the iconic Jennifer Lopez and Shakira halftime show lasted 14 minutes. But with five music legends, it may be a safe bet that Sunday’s gig will be longer. 

The last time the Super Bowl was held in the Los Angeles area was in 1993 as the Cowboys beat the Bills in Pasadena. Jurassic Park was one of the year’s biggest films, Michael Jackson was the Super Bowl 27 halftime show performer and one of the most popular books was “The Giver” by Lois Lowry.

SI Recommends

Here's what you need to know about the 2022 halftime show. 

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13

Time: With a kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. ET, it's likely that the halftime show will be around 8 p.m. ET. 

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

West Ham's Kurt Zouma
Soccer

Moyes Stands By Playing Zouma Despite Cat Abuse, Fallout

Center back Kurt Zouma remains available for selection for West Ham.

Israel Adesanya downtime
Play
Betting

UFC 271 Bets, Odds: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2

Odds and best bets for Saturday's UFC 271, headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker.

Michigan's DeVante' Jones celebrates with teammates
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Upset-Heavy Week Puts Plenty on Move

Fewer wins have meant more for the field than Michigan’s stomping of Purdue.

sheep-drawing-sliding-track
Play
Olympics

Respect the Sheep: Behind the Design of Beijing’s Daunting Sliding Track

Athletes say it presents challenges unlike any other in the world of luge, bobsled and skeleton. But the most dangerous sequence of the most dangerous venue at the Olympics has perhaps the least intimidating nickname possible.

Feb 9, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) participates in shoot around before Lakers play Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron Nominated for ‘Worst Actor’ Award for His ‘Space Jam’ Movie

The Lakers star may want to stick to basketball, even though Los Angeles is 26–30 and ninth in the Western Conference.

Gio Reyna is back for Borussia Dortmund
Soccer

5 Who Could Rejoin for USMNT's Qualifying Coda

The U.S. roster has hardly remained constant throughout World Cup qualifying, for various reasons. Here's who could join the fold late with the finish line in sight.

Rams and Bengals helmets across the water from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles before Super Bowl LVI.
Play
NFL

What Channel is Super Bowl LVI On?

Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on NBC on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) celebrates with guard James Harden (13) after a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Play
NBA

The Harden-Era Nets Instantly Become One of NBA’s Strangest Cautionary Tales

Why Brooklyn's Big Three experiment is over before it really got started.