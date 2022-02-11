Here’s What You Need to Know About the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Although the Rams and Bengals will be duking it out for the Super Bowl, there will inevitably be fans tuning in solely for the iconic halftime show.

Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will all be performing during the halftime show, and when Pepsi released the trailer in January, the hype surrounding some of music’s most iconic names hit a new level.

This year’s group of artists have a combined 43 Grammy awards, 19 No. 1 Billboard albums and five epic hitmakers.

Last year’s performance by The Weeknd lasted roughly 12 minutes long while the iconic Jennifer Lopez and Shakira halftime show lasted 14 minutes. But with five music legends, it may be a safe bet that Sunday’s gig will be longer.

The last time the Super Bowl was held in the Los Angeles area was in 1993 as the Cowboys beat the Bills in Pasadena. Jurassic Park was one of the year’s biggest films, Michael Jackson was the Super Bowl 27 halftime show performer and one of the most popular books was “The Giver” by Lois Lowry.

Here's what you need to know about the 2022 halftime show.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13

Time: With a kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. ET, it's likely that the halftime show will be around 8 p.m. ET.

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

