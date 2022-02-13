Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Peterson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Saturday.

TMZ Sports was the first to report the news, and Sports Illustrated confirmed with the LAX airport police division PIO.

The airport police received a call at 8:30 a.m. PT concerning possible domestic violence onboard an aircraft, which was departing to Houston, Texas. According to the PIO, the plane “had to return to the gate due to a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim.”

“Airport Police conducted their investigation and made required notifications to FBI authorities. The male suspect was taken into custody by Airport Police and is currently being booked at LAPD Pacific Division,“ the PIO said in a statement to SI. “The passengers along with the female victim were able to continue with their flight plans.”

According to the PIO, the female was identified as Peterson’s spouse, Ashley Brown. The Seahawks running back’s bail is set at $50,000, per online arrest records.

Peterson previously was arrested and indicted in 2014 on charges of reckless or negligent injury to a child after authorities said he hit his 4-year-old son with a switch. He struck a plea deal, pleading no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless assault.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.