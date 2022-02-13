Skip to main content
Report: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Has Uncertain Future With Club

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's contract with the team is set to expire and his future with Kansas City is uncertain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per ESPN, Bieniemy had been on a one-year deal and he is expected to meet with coach Andy Reid in the near future to discuss what the future might hold. 

Bieniemy, 52, has been with the franchise since 2013 and has spent the past four seasons as Kansas City's offensive coordinator. The Chiefs' offense has ranked no worse than sixth in the NFL each season under Bieniemy.

He has interviewed for multiple head-coaching positions in recent years, including with the Broncos, Texans and Saints.

If Bieniemy and the franchise part ways, he would not be the only Kansas City offensive assistant to depart the organization this offseason. Mike Kafka, the team's quarterbacks coach last season, joined the Giants as their new offensive coordinator earlier this month.

