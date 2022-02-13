Rams coach Sean McVay’s future in coaching has been a major topic of conversation after some comments he made ahead of Super Bowl LVI. But he put any doubts to rest in a text conversation with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

McVay texted Rapoport “I am committed to the this team and coaching.” The NFL Insider went on to say that McVay will return for the 2022 season and beyond.

Rumors of his disinterest started when the 36-year-old was asked if he saw himself coaching until he’s 60. McVay said he “won't make it,” and further explained why.

“I love this so much that it’s such a passion but I also know that what I’ve seen from some of my closest friends, whether it’s coaches or even some of our players, I'm gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary,” McVay said on Friday, according to ESPN. “I have always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can’t predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.

“I don’t really know. I know I love football and I’m so invested in this thing and I’m in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them.”

ESPN also reported that McVay could have a broadcasting career, and The New York Post reported Thursday that television executives would be interested in the head coach. But it’s clear McVay isn’t going anywhere now. If the Rams win Sunday’s Super Bowl, McVay would be the youngest person to ever coach a Super Bowl-winning team.

Kickoff against the Bengals is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium.

