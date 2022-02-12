Rams head coach Sean McVay is about to work the biggest game of his life when his team faces the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

There has been speculation, via reports to ESPN, that McVay is considering finishing his coaching career this year at the ripe age of 36. He would instead transition to a broadcasting role.

However, McVay has yet to confirm any of these rumors, and he appears to still be unsure about what his future has in store.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, McVay spoke with ESPN about where he‘s leaning in terms of his coaching future.

“I love this so much that it's such a passion, but I also know that what I've seen from some of my closest friends, whether it's coaches or even some of our players. I'm gonna be married this summer. I want to have a family, and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary,” McVay said. “I have always had a dream about being able to be a father, and I can't predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.”

McVay—who worked for the Buccaneers in 2008, the Commanders in 2014-2017 and now the Rams since 2017—has had a short coaching career in comparison to veterans in the league. But he admits he wants a work-life balance once his family grows.

So, has McVay made his decision?

“I don't really know,” McVay said. “I know I love football and I'm so invested in this thing and I'm in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said, 'What do you want to be able to do?' I want to be able to have a family, and I want to be able to spend time with them.”

McVay will most likely wait to make his decision on his future until after the Super Bowl.

