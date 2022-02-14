On a night when he was sacked for a Super Bowl–record seven times and hit many more, Joe Burrow got up every time—even when it seemed like he wouldn't be able to.

The NFL's Comeback Player of the Year was battered and bruised all night during Super Bowl LVI. Facing a vaunted Rams pass rush, Burrow's seven sacks tied for the most taken by a quarterback in Super Bowl history, joining Roger Staubach in Super Bowl X. His right knee got twisted awkwardly on his seventh sack early in the fourth quarter, causing him to stay on the ground for a few moments before limping off the field.

Replays showed Burrow's knee get pinned to the ground as his upper body was pulled backward. He did not receive any medical attention after coming off the field, and was seen jogging on the field before Cincinnati's next series to test out the knee.

After the game, Burrow said that he would get the knee looked at after the team returned to Cincinnati, but said that he didn't get an evaluation on the sideline because he was intent on not coming out of the game.

Burrow missed the second half of his rookie season after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee. He finished the game completing 22 of 33 pass attempts for 263 yards and one touchdown.

