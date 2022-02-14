Skip to main content
SI's Best Super Bowl LVI Photos

Sports Illustrated contributing photographers Kohjiro Kinno and John W. McDonough were at SoFi Stadium Sunday night covering all the action of Super Bowl LVI.

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a touchdown catch.

X163970_TK1_5040

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with teammates after touchdown.

X163970_TK1_5114

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams.

X163970_TK1_1678

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates the win.

X163971_tk1_02639

Von Miller #40 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with the Lombardi trophy.

X163970_TK1_6390

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams sacks Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

X163971_tk1_02571

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates.

X163970_TK1_8272

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams.

X163970_TK1_2782

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a touchdown catch.

X163971_tk1_03615-1
X163971_tk1_00239

Ernest Jones #50 of the Los Angeles Rams tackles Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

X163971_tk1_01375

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams.

X163970_TK1_2488

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with head coach Sean McVay.

X163970_TK1_2536

Hakeem Adeniji #77 and Quinton Spain #67 of the Cincinnati Bengals after the loss.

X163970_TK1_7224

Los Angeles Rams defense.

X163970_TK1_2604

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

X163971_tk1_03999
X163970_TK1_7197

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams.

X163970_TK1_6190

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams.

X163971_tk1_01116

Van Jefferson #12 of the Los Angeles Rams.

X163970_TK1_4946

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams.

X163970_TK1_3586

Matt Gay #8 of the Los Angeles Rams.

X163971_tk1_03422

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams.

X163970_TK1_8129

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams after the game.

X163970_TK1_7271

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

X163970_TK1_3199

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams sacks Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

X163970_TK1_8038

Sean McVay celebrates the win.

X163971_tk1_03738

Justin Hollins #58 of the Los Angeles Rams.

X163970_TK1_0724

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams.

X163971_tk1_00385

