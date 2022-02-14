SI's Best Super Bowl LVI PhotosSports Illustrated contributing photographers Kohjiro Kinno and John W. McDonough were at SoFi Stadium Sunday night covering all the action of Super Bowl LVI.Author:SI EditorsPublish date:Feb 14, 2022 Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a touchdown catch.John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with teammates after touchdown.John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams.John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates the win.Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated Von Miller #40 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with the Lombardi trophy.John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams sacks Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals.Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates.John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams.John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a touchdown catch.Kohjiro Kinno/Sports IllustratedKohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated Ernest Jones #50 of the Los Angeles Rams tackles Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals.Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams.John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with head coach Sean McVay.John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Hakeem Adeniji #77 and Quinton Spain #67 of the Cincinnati Bengals after the loss.John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Los Angeles Rams defense.John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals.Kohjiro Kinno/Sports IllustratedJohn W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams.John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams.Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated Van Jefferson #12 of the Los Angeles Rams.John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams.John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Matt Gay #8 of the Los Angeles Rams.Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams.John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams after the game.John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals.John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams sacks Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals.John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Sean McVay celebrates the win.Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated Justin Hollins #58 of the Los Angeles Rams.John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams.Kohjiro Kinno/Sports IllustratedSI RecommendsPeterson Says He ‘Didn't Do Anything’ in Domestic Violence ArrestBy Ben PickmanRichard Sherman Pours Water on Matthew Stafford's Hall of Fame CaseBy Nick Selbe2023 Super Bowl Future Odds: NFC Teams Offer Tempting PayoutsBy Jennifer Piacenti and SI Betting Staff