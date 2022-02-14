Skip to main content
Who Is Hosting Super Bowl LVII in 2023?

The Rams won Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, marking the second straight year in which the Super Bowl was played on a team’s home field. 

Will the trend continue in 2023? It may take some Kyler Murray magic to make it happen. 

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., will serve as the host of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023. The contest will be the third time the Super Bowl is held in Glendale, with Super Bowl XLII in ’08 and Super Bowl XLIX in ’15 being the first two instances.

The sites for the next two Super Bowls after the game in Glendale are also set. Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, while the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will host Super Bowl LIX in February ’24.

• Matthew Stafford Rewrote His Story With a Super Bowl Season

