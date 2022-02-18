Miami will reportedly hire Patrick Surtain Sr. as a defensive assistant to work with the Dolphins defensive backs, according to Andy Slater of FoxSports640 in Miami.

Surtain, a former All-Pro defensive back, played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Dolphins (1998 to 2004) and the Chiefs (2005 to 2008). The 45-year-old was a three time Pro Bowler in Miami from 2002 to 2004 seasons. Surtain recorded 344 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 29 interceptions in 108 games with the Dolphins.

In Kansas City, Surtain recorded 192 tackles, one sack and eight interceptions in 55 games.

Surtain joins a Miami coaching staff under Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Last season, the Dolphins finished 15th in total defense (337.5 yards allowed per game) and 16th in passing yards (227.7) allowed per game.

Currently, Surtain serves as head coach at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla., a job he's had since 2016. He is also the father of Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II—who was drafted No. 9 overall in the 2021 NFL draft—who played for him at American Heritage.

The program has produced a plethora of young talent in the league, including Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, Rams running back Sony Michel, Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell, Browns receiver Anthony Schwartz, Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson, Packers defensive end Tedarrell Slaton and Bears running back Khalil Herbert.

Surtain was drafted in the second round of the 1998 draft from the University of Southern Mississippi.

