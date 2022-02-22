Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
SI Feed: A Cryptic Aaron Rodgers, A Snubbed Kyrie Irving
SI Feed: A Cryptic Aaron Rodgers, A Snubbed Kyrie Irving

Aaron Rodgers Happy Packers Bringing Back Tom Clements as QB Coach

During his appearance on The Pat McAffee Show on Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers said he has yet to make a decision on his future. But he did say he was excited for the newest addition to Green Bay’s coaching staff, quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. 

“Tom and I go way back,” Rodgers said. “I love Tom. I owe him so much credit for my development, so I'm happy to see him back in the game. The game is better when Tom Clements is coaching because he's one of those special coaches.”

Clements held several roles with the Packers from 2006 to ‘16, working as Green Bay’s quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. After his contract expired, he took a break from coaching but joined the Cardinals in 2019 where he was both passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Clements previously announced his retirement in January. 

However, Clements came out of retirement to join the Packers and is now back to being their quarterbacks coach. Both Clements and Rodgers have plenty of experience working together, which could pay major dividends in 2022 if Rodgers is playing in Green Bay.

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage:

For more Packers news, head over to Packer Central

YOU MAY LIKE

President Joe Biden speaks about the importance of infrastructure funding in Pittsburgh
Soccer

Biden Congratulates USWNT on ‘Long Overdue’ Equal Pay Victory

U.S. Soccer and the U.S. women’s national team players resolved a class-action equal pay lawsuit Tuesday, ending a nearly six-year battle for wage equality.

By Daniela Perez
freddie freeman
MLB

Report: ‘Growing Belief’ Freddie Freeman Leaves Braves After Lockout

The five-time All-Star and 2020 NL MVP is reportedly looking elsewhere after spending the first 12 years of his career in Atlanta.

By Nick Selbe
Aaron Rodgers smiling while playing the Cardinals.
Play
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Explains Gratitude-Filled Instagram Post

The Packers’ quarterback said he has yet to make a decision on his future.

By Joseph Salvador
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Play
NBA

Redick Criticizes Williamson’s ‘Lack of Investment’ in Pelicans

His comments come after the New Orleans forward failed to reach out to new teammate CJ McCollum.

By Zach Koons
The USWNT reached a settlement with U.S. Soccer
Soccer

USWNT, U.S. Soccer Settlement Is About Righting Wrongs, Repairing Relations

A landmark agreement is the beginning of the end of the animosity between the U.S. women and the federation that they have been at odds with for multiple years.

By Avi Creditor
Naasir Cunningham
Play
College Basketball

The Naasir Cunningham Blog: Duke and Georgia Offers, State Title Dreams, Kevin Durant

Cunningham picked up a follow from Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant after multiple dominant showings this season.

By Naasir Cunningham
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred
MLB

Sources: MLB, MLBPA Aren't Negotiating Pace of Play in CBA Talks

As the owners and players negotiate, the looming issue of speeding up the game has not been part of the discussion.

By Nick Selbe
power25 week 14
Play
College Basketball

Week 14: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Sunrise Christian remains on top, Sierra Canyon falls after being shocked at home.

By Jason Jordan