During his appearance on The Pat McAffee Show on Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers said he has yet to make a decision on his future. But he did say he was excited for the newest addition to Green Bay’s coaching staff, quarterbacks coach Tom Clements.

“Tom and I go way back,” Rodgers said. “I love Tom. I owe him so much credit for my development, so I'm happy to see him back in the game. The game is better when Tom Clements is coaching because he's one of those special coaches.”

Clements held several roles with the Packers from 2006 to ‘16, working as Green Bay’s quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. After his contract expired, he took a break from coaching but joined the Cardinals in 2019 where he was both passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Clements previously announced his retirement in January.

However, Clements came out of retirement to join the Packers and is now back to being their quarterbacks coach. Both Clements and Rodgers have plenty of experience working together, which could pay major dividends in 2022 if Rodgers is playing in Green Bay.

