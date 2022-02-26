Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Jerry Jones Addresses Cheerleader Settlement, Team Voyeurism Allegations

Editor’s note: This story contains alleged accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org. 

Last week, ESPN reported the Cowboys had to pay a settlement of $2.4 million after four cheerleaders accused a senior executive in the organization of voyeurism.

In an interview with NBC 5 in Dallas-Fort Worth, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team has taken the allegations very seriously and explained why they decided to settle.

“First of all, the cheerleaders are iconic. A vital part of what our organization is, the Dallas Cowboys. We took these allegations very seriously. We immediately began to look-see, an investigation into the situation,” Jones said. “I can assure you that had we found that it need be, there would have been firings or there would have been suspensions. As it turns out, in the best interest of our cheerleaders, and the best interest of the organization, in the best interest of our fans, what we decided to do was show the cheerleaders how seriously we took these allegations and we wanted them to know that we were real serious and so the settlement was the way to go.”

The allegation came after the cheerleaders accused former senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of voyeurism while they were changing in the locker room in 2015. A fan also accused Dalrymple of taking “upskirt” photos of Charlotte Jones Anderson, a Cowboys senior vice president and daughter of Jerry Jones, at the team’s draft war room in 2015.

SI Recommends

Dalrymple denied the allegations to ESPN in a statement.

“People who know me, co-workers, the media and colleagues, know who I am and what I'm about,” Dalrymple said. “I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false. One was accidental and the other simply did not happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I cooperated fully.”

Dalrymple has since retired from the organization.

More NFL Coverage:

For more on the Dallas Cowboys, head to Cowboy Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson
NBA

Mitchell Robinson’s Father Found Safe After Two Weeks

The Knicks center’s father went missing on Feb. 11, but was found on Feb. 25.

By Madison Williams
Suni Lee Auburn University gymnast
College

Suni Lee Earns First Perfect Collegiate Score

Lee also made history for debuting the Nabieva at the meet on Friday.

By Madison Williams
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the media during a press conference.
College Football

Sankey: ‘Didn’t Communicate Effectively’ During OU, Texas Additions

The conference’s commissioner fessed up to one mistake that he made when working to add the two football powerhouses.

By Zach Koons
Robert Lewandowski
Soccer

Poland Players Refuse to Play World Cup Qualifier vs. Russia

Robert Lewandowski and Wojciech Szczęsny went on social media to explain their decision to refuse playing Russia next week.

By Daniel Chavkin
Lakers forward LeBron James looks on in the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA

LeBron James Sets Record Straight on Lakers’ Future: ‘I’m Here’

After raising some eyebrows during All-Star weekend, the Lakers star made clear that he wants to be in L.A. for as long as possible.

By Zach Koons
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) reacts after scoring a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis.
NBA

Harden, Embiid Show Promise of Partnership in Debut

The 76ers’ new duo showed they can indeed thrive together as Philadelphia blew out the Timberwolves on Friday.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Paige Bueckers
College Basketball

Paige Bueckers Receives Standing Ovation in Return

Bueckers came off the bench but made an immediate impact in her return.

By Daniel Chavkin
Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the first quarter at Target Center.
NBA

James Harden Dazzles in 76ers Debut Alongside Dominant Embiid

In his Philadelphia debut, Harden turned in an impressive offensive performance as the Sixers blew out the Timberwolves.

By Mike McDaniel