Ahead of the NFL scouting combine, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy met with reporters and addressed his job status, particularly the rumors that Dallas could target former Saints coach Sean Payton following the latter's decision to leave New Orleans at the end of the season.

With speculation swirling that McCarthy's days in Dallas could be numbered, the 58-year-old said he doesn't bother concerning himself with rumors.

“It’s a narrative I don’t want to be a part of,” McCarthy said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “I don’t think anybody would want to be a part of it on either side of the fence. In fairness to Sean, he’s being asked the questions, but nothing good comes out of that.”

McCarthy guided the Cowboys to a 12–5 record last season, his second with the team. Dallas lost to the 49ers in the wild-card round, making it 26 years since the team has made it past the divisional round.

McCarthy characterized his relationship with team owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones as “open and direct” and said the two had discussed the rumors regarding Payton.

“Our conversations, when we talk about the partnership between the head coach and the GM, those are the conversations him and I have. ... He addressed it. We laughed about it, and moved on. That’s really where it is,” McCarthy said.

