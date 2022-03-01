The Packers and Aaron Rodgers‘ representation have reportedly had discussions about a new deal, as the quarterback nears a decision about his future, according to NFL‘s Ian Rapoport.

The two sides have supposedly been working on a deal behind the scenes even though the four-time MVP has yet to announce whether he wants to remain in Green Bay, request a trade, or retire.

“Nothing is done, but they are having discussions,” Rapoport said on NFL Total Access Monday. “They are having negotiations to have a deal, hopefully for them, ready to go if and when Aaron Rodgers firmly and finally decides that he wants to return.”

Rapoport added that a new contract would be a short-term deal that would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL on a per year basis.

General manager Brian Gutekunst recognized last week that the team needs to figure out the situation with the team’s veteran quarterback before making other decisions regarding the rest of the roster.

“Obviously everything around here kind of centers around the quarterback,” Gutekunst explained on Feb. 23. “That’s kind of how we do things. That’s a big piece of the domino that kind of has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it’s important, you know, as we go through this, the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit, I think so. That’s the first one to go.”

Rodgers has also said that he doesn’t want to drag out he process, but also admitted that there are various factors to consider in his decision.

The Packers and Rodgers have been in communication since the end of the season, which is a drastic improvement from last year‘s saga. All that’s left to do is for the reigning MVP to make his intentions known so that the two sides can move forward accordingly.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Packers news, head over to Packer Central.