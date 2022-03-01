Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Packers, Aaron Rodgers Discussing Short-Term Deal if QB Chooses to Stay

The Packers and Aaron Rodgers‘ representation have reportedly had discussions about a new deal, as the quarterback nears a decision about his future, according to NFL‘s Ian Rapoport

The two sides have supposedly been working on a deal behind the scenes even though the four-time MVP has yet to announce whether he wants to remain in Green Bay, request a trade, or retire.

“Nothing is done, but they are having discussions,” Rapoport said on NFL Total Access Monday. “They are having negotiations to have a deal, hopefully for them, ready to go if and when Aaron Rodgers firmly and finally decides that he wants to return.”

Rapoport added that a new contract would be a short-term deal that would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL on a per year basis.

General manager Brian Gutekunst recognized last week that the team needs to figure out the situation with the team’s veteran quarterback before making other decisions regarding the rest of the roster.

SI Recommends

“Obviously everything around here kind of centers around the quarterback,” Gutekunst explained on Feb. 23. “That’s kind of how we do things. That’s a big piece of the domino that kind of has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it’s important, you know, as we go through this, the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit, I think so. That’s the first one to go.” 

Rodgers has also said that he doesn’t want to drag out he process, but also admitted that there are various factors to consider in his decision. 

The Packers and Rodgers have been in communication since the end of the season, which is a drastic improvement from last year‘s saga. All that’s left to do is for the reigning MVP to make his intentions known so that the two sides can move forward accordingly.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Packers news, head over to Packer Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

ESPN logo prior to the 2011 Sugar Bowl between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Louisiana Superdome.
Media

ESPN’s ‘The Undefeated’ Relaunched As ‘Andscape’

The multi-media platform is set to expand its focus following an expansive re-brand.

By Jelani Scott
Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Jordan looks on before a game against the Sacramento Kings.
NBA

Report: Lakers to Waive DeAndre Jordan, Sign DJ Augustin

Los Angeles plans to add some backcourt depth for the final stretch of the regular season.

By Zach Koons
Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Panthers’ Thomas Faces Five Misdemeanor Charges For July Incident

Thomas, 25, signed a three-year extension with Carolina last week

By Jelani Scott
miguel rojas
MLB

Marlins’ Rojas on Jeter's Departure: ’I Have a Lot of Questions’

Rojas, the longest-tenured player on the team, expressed surprise after Jeter left his role at the organization as the club's CEO.

By Nick Selbe
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks on against the Indianapolis Colts); Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata laughs before the game against the Washington Football Team; LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. speaks to the media during SEC Media Days
NFL

MAQB: Why Kyler Murray’s Contract Is Suddenly an Issue

Arizona is seeing how the rookie salary scale has set a precedent for young quarterbacks looking for their first extension. Plus, how a condensed schedule is hurting the combine, how the overtime rules debate could play out, and more.

By Albert Breer
Joey Gallo with the Yankees.
Extra Mustard

Joey Gallo Makes a LinkedIn Profile Amid Lockout

The Yankees slugger is seeking work connections while full season is in jeopardy.

By Joseph Salvador
Russian Olympic Committee players stand on the ice after losing to Finland in the gold medal game.
Olympics

IIHF Suspends Russia, Belarus From All Levels of International Play

Hockey’s international governing body announced sweeping sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By Zach Koons
IOC president Bach continued to allow Russian athletes to compete in the Olympics despite Russia's participation in a systemic doping operation during the 2014 Winter Games. President Putin denied any wrongdoing.
Olympics

Banning Russia Is the Right and Only Move for FIFA, IOC, but Let's Not Praise Them Just Yet

It took Russia’s invading Ukraine for sport governing bodies such as the IOC and FIFA to suggest banning the country from events. Let that sink in, and then ask yourself why it took so long.

By Michael Rosenberg