The Cardinals agreed to contract extensions with coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim that will keep both franchise leaders in Arizona through the 2027 season, the team announced Wednesday.

“The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team’s turnaround over the last three seasons,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in an official release. “We are all looking forward to continuing that progress and recognize these two individuals will be a big part of achieving our long-term goals as an organization.”

Under the leadership of Kingsbury and Keim, Arizona went 11–6 in 2021 and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season. The Cardinals lost in the first round of the postseason to the Rams, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

Keim is heading into his 10th season as the GM of the Cardinals and his 24th within the organization. Kingsbury is set to enter his fourth year with the franchise, after coming to Arizona from Texas Tech in 2019.

During Kingsbury’s tenure, the Cardinals are 24-24-1 and have shown improvement in each year. Arizona went from five wins in 2019 to eight in 2020 and then to 11 this past season.

With the contract extensions of Kingsbury and Keim now out of the way, the Cardinals can turn their focus to locking down quarterback Kyler Murray for the foreseeable future. The 24-year-old, former No. 1 pick has expressed interest in an extension with his agent Erik Burkhardt releasing a firm statement on Monday, urging Arizona to prioritize a deal for his client.

“Looking ahead, Kyler believes that in order to consistently compete for championships, and ultimately deliver the valley their first Super Bowl in 33+ years, there needs to be long term stability for both the organization and himself,” the statement read.

In 2021, Murray threw for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He will enter his fourth NFL season next fall.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cardinals news, head over to All Cardinals.