Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Kyler Murray, LeBron James and Jorge Masvidal on Today’s SI Feed
Kyler Murray, LeBron James and Jorge Masvidal on Today’s SI Feed
Player(s)
Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray’s Agent Urges Cardinals to Give QB Long-Term Extension

Kyler Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement Monday urging the Cardinals to make signing Murray to a long-term extension their top priority. 

“Looking ahead, Kyler believes that in order to consistently compete for championships, and ultimately deliver the valley their first Super Bowl in 33+ years, there needs to be long term stability for both the organization and himself,” the statement read. 

The letter begins by stating Murray's only two goals are to stay Arizona's long-term quarterback and to win a Super Bowl. Burkhardt then listed Murray’s accomplishments and the team’s overall turnaround since drafting him in 2019 with the No. 1 pick. The agent also say that they have sent a “detailed contract proposal” to the Cardinals. 

Throughout the letter, Burkhardt repeatedly said that it is Arizona’s responsibility to get a deal done. He also said that just spoken commitments to Murray will not suffice. 

SI Recommends

“Unfortunately, every player, coach and executive in the NFL knows (or should know) that words and hypothetical contractual promises are regularly dismissed and fleeting in this business,” he said in the statement. 

Monday’s statement follows Murray scrubbing the Cardinals from both his Twitter and Instagram earlier this month. Arizona finished 11–6 in 2021 as Murray threw for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Cardinals news, head over to All Cardinals. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Portrait of Corey Graves and Carmella
Play
Wrestling

‘Corey & Carmella’ Shows Fans the People Behind the Characters

The YouTube series ‘Corey & Carmella’ takes viewers inside the WWE couple’s life together.

By Justin Barrasso
drew-timme-gonzaga
College Basketball

Gonzaga, Arizona Lead Men’s AP Poll Despite Losses

The top of the men’s AP Poll remains unchanged despite a weekend filled with upsets.

By Associated Press
malik_willis_121821
Play
Fantasy

2022 NFL Draft: Ranking the Top Quarterback Prospects

No can't-miss players on this list, but some have NFL potential.

By Matt De Lima
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton calls out from the sideline in the first half against the Carolina Panthers.
Play
NFL

Report: Dolphins Targeted Payton, Brady for 2022

Sean Payton and Tom Brady were reportedly discussed as options to join the franchise in ’22–23.

By Mike McDaniel
U.S. Soccer is in CBA talks with the USMNT and USWNT
Soccer

U.S. Soccer Won’t Compete Against Russia Amid Invasion of Ukraine

U.S. Soccer said Monday it ‘stands with the people of Ukraine’ amid its war with Russia.

By Michael Shapiro
Derek Jeter
MLB

Derek Jeter Steps Down as Marlins CEO

The Hall-of-Fame shortstop announced his decision to leave the Marlins after nearly five years as Miami’s CEO.

By Mike McDaniel
USATSI_15950131
Play
MMA

Masvidal Vows to Settle Feud Against Covington

'Nothing about him sits well with me. I’m putting an end to this.'

By Justin Barrasso
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and center Joel Embiid (21) check back into the game in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Play
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Post–All-Star Break Observations

After a one-week reprieve, teams took the court again Thursday. The playoff race is heating up. See where each team stands with seven weeks left in the season.

By Kyle Wood