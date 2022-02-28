Kyler Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement Monday urging the Cardinals to make signing Murray to a long-term extension their top priority.

“Looking ahead, Kyler believes that in order to consistently compete for championships, and ultimately deliver the valley their first Super Bowl in 33+ years, there needs to be long term stability for both the organization and himself,” the statement read.

The letter begins by stating Murray's only two goals are to stay Arizona's long-term quarterback and to win a Super Bowl. Burkhardt then listed Murray’s accomplishments and the team’s overall turnaround since drafting him in 2019 with the No. 1 pick. The agent also say that they have sent a “detailed contract proposal” to the Cardinals.

Throughout the letter, Burkhardt repeatedly said that it is Arizona’s responsibility to get a deal done. He also said that just spoken commitments to Murray will not suffice.

“Unfortunately, every player, coach and executive in the NFL knows (or should know) that words and hypothetical contractual promises are regularly dismissed and fleeting in this business,” he said in the statement.

Monday’s statement follows Murray scrubbing the Cardinals from both his Twitter and Instagram earlier this month. Arizona finished 11–6 in 2021 as Murray threw for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

