Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley placed several multi-leg parlay bets, including three-, five- and eight-game parlays, and he did bet on the Falcons to win, a source told to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

All the bets were placed from Nov. 23-28 via a mobile app in Florida. Ridley was using the only legal gambling app in Florida and was caught when the NFL was notified by a compliance company the league uses for such an occasion like this.

The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21–14 on Nov. 28.

Ridley was suspended for “at least” the 2022 season, according to a statement from the NFL. The investigation didn’t show any evidence that inside information had been used.

Ridley stepped away from the Falcons in late October to focus on his mental well-being.

After the news of his suspension broke, Ridley addressed the situation in a series of tweets. He said he only bet $1,500 and he did not have a gambling problem. He added he’ll “just be more healthy” when he eventually returns to the field.

