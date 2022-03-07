Skip to main content
Report: Chiefs to Use Franchise Tag on Orlando Brown Jr.

The Chiefs will use the franchise tag on star offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brown is the first player to be designated with the franchise tag this offseason. There will likely be more activity to follow over the next couple of days, as the league deadline for teams to use the franchise tag is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Brown is coming off a Pro Bowl selection this past season in his first year with the Chiefs. He was traded to Kansas City from Baltimore in exchange for four draft picks last offseason, and he started all 16 regular-season games and three playoff games in 2021.

With the franchise-tag deadline looming, other big names to watch include Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, and Bengals safety Jessie Bates III.

