Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
DeMarcus Lawrence

Report: DeMarcus Lawrence Refuses to Take a Pay Cut

The Cowboys asked defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to take a pay cut and he refused—leading to doubt over his future with the team, according to Dallas Morning News reporter Calvin Watkins.  

Lawrence is scheduled to make $19 million in 2022 after he signed a five-year, $105 million contract with $65 million guaranteed in 2019. Typically, when a player refuses a pay cut, they are moved via trade or release. The Cowboys are close to being $25 million over the cap. 

The Cowboys released star edge rusher Demarcus Ware in 2014 after he refused a pay cut in a similar situation. Ware went on to join Denver, where he won a Super Bowl.

SI Recommends

Lawrence is a star edge rusher but only appeared in seven games this past season due to a broken bone in his foot. He managed to log three sacks and a pick-six in his limited time on the field. 

Lawrence wants to stay in Dallas, per Watkins, but it remains to be seen if the Cowboys can afford him.  

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cowboys news, head over to Cowboys Maven

DeMarcus Lawrence

YOU MAY LIKE

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic drives to the basket against the Pelicans.
NBA

Jokic Scores 30 in 4th Quarter, OT as Nuggets Down Pelicans

The reigning MVP became the first player in over a decade to record a 40-point triple double with four blocks.

By Associated Press
Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen warms up before a game against the 76ers.
NBA

Report: Cavs All-Star Jarrett Allen Suffers Fractured Finger

The 23-year-old center has been a force on both ends of the floor, averaging 16.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

By Zach Koons
Haley Jones being interviewed by ESPN reporter Elise Woodward after the Pac -12 Conference Women's Tournament Championship.
College Basketball

Stanford Players Reflect on Katie Meyer's Impact After Pac-12 Title

Meyer was a respected athlete, and her friends described her as an enthusiastic supporter of women's sports.

By Joseph Salvador
oscar tshiebwe
College Basketball

2022 Men’s Conference Tournament Brackets, Schedules

The dash for the Big Dance is officially here. Here’s everything you need to know about championship week.

By Nick Selbe
kofi cockburn
College Basketball

Here’s the 2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

Nebraska's stunning upset of first-place Wisconsin sets the tone for what should be a fun five days in Indianapolis.

By Nick Selbe
Mar 6, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
NBA

Kevin Durant On Joining 25,000 Point Club: ‘I Should Be at 30’

After passing the 25,000 point mark Sunday, the Nets star had a direct response when asked how it felt to join an elite scoring club.

By Mike McDaniel
Brandon Ingram being defended by Monte Morris.
NBA

Watch: Brandon Ingram Hits Half-Court Circus Shot to End First Half

This will probably be the wildest make of his career.

By Joseph Salvador
Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field.
NFL

Report: Broncos ‘All-in’ on Pursuit of Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers, 38, is reportedly torn over where he plans to play next season.

By Jelani Scott