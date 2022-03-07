The Cowboys asked defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to take a pay cut and he refused—leading to doubt over his future with the team, according to Dallas Morning News reporter Calvin Watkins.

Lawrence is scheduled to make $19 million in 2022 after he signed a five-year, $105 million contract with $65 million guaranteed in 2019. Typically, when a player refuses a pay cut, they are moved via trade or release. The Cowboys are close to being $25 million over the cap.

The Cowboys released star edge rusher Demarcus Ware in 2014 after he refused a pay cut in a similar situation. Ware went on to join Denver, where he won a Super Bowl.

Lawrence is a star edge rusher but only appeared in seven games this past season due to a broken bone in his foot. He managed to log three sacks and a pick-six in his limited time on the field.

Lawrence wants to stay in Dallas, per Watkins, but it remains to be seen if the Cowboys can afford him.

