Chris Godwin

Report: Buccaneers Place Franchise Tag on Chris Godwin for 2022 Season

Chris Godwin will be a Buccaneer for at least one more year. 

Tampa Bay reportedly placed the franchise tag on the former All-Pro for the second straight year on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move will keep Godwin on the Bucs roster through at least the 2022 season.

According to the NFL, wide receivers will receive $18.419 million under the franchise tag in 2022.

Godwin and the Buccaneers had been negotiating a long-term deal as recently as Tuesday, but were unable to come to terms before the league’s 4 p.m. deadline. The two sides still have until July 15 to work out a longer contract and are expected to continue negotiations but the franchise tag will prevent the 26-year-old from entering free agency next week. 

Godwin is coming off of another strong season in Tampa Bay that saw him haul in a career-high 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. Unfortunately, his year was cut short when he suffered a torn ACL and sprained MCL in his right knee during a Buccaneers Week 15 loss to the Saints in December.

Although the injury is a serious setback, Godwin is one of the top players at his position when healthy. In 2019, he was named a second-team All-Pro after racking up 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns.

