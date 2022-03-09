Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Johnny Grier, NFL’s First Black Referee, Has Died at 74

Johnny Grier, the NFL’s first Black referee, has died at the age of 74.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent confirmed the news on Twitter Wednesday.

A North Carolina native and University of D.C. graduate, Grier got his start as a high school referee in 1965 when he was 18. He later moved onto college football in 1972, according to Football Zebras.

SI Recommends

Referee Johnny Grier In 2001

Grier joined the NFL’s officiating ranks as a field judge in 1981 and worked Super Bowl XXII following the 1987 season. He was promoted to referee the following year in 1988, becoming the first Black man to hold the position in the NFL. 

Over the course of his career, Grier worked 15 playoff games. He led an officiating crew during the 1993 AFC Championship game and was on the field for the debut of Art Shell, the modern NFL’s first Black head coach.

Grier’s officiating career came to an abrupt end in 2004, when a leg injury forced him him to retire from the profession. He went on to serve as officiating supervisor for the NFL and supervisor of officials for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

YOU MAY LIKE

Karim-Benzema-PSG-Real-Madrid
Soccer

Karim Benzema Hat Trick Seals Real Madrid Comeback vs. PSG

Kylian Mbappé gave PSG a 2–0 aggregate lead, but Karim Benzema proved to be the star with his second-half hat-trick.

By Andrew Gastelum
Alejandro Villanueva with the Ravens.
Play
NFL

Alejandro Villanueva Retires After Seven-Year Career

He spent the first six years of his career in Pittsburgh.

By Joseph Salvador
carson-wentz-trade-commanders-desperate-move
Play
NFL

Carson Wentz Trade Is a Desperate Move

This deal matches a player who didn’t have a choice and a team that didn’t have any better options.

By Conor Orr
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Play
NFL

Report: Dolphins Asked NFL to Move Flores’s Lawsuit to Arbitration

The Steelers coach's lawyers have reportedly asked commissioner Roger Goodell to not allow it.

By Madeline Coleman
billie-jean-king
Photos

Images and Stories That Honor International Women’s Day

From Lisa Lane to Simone Biles, here are some of the stories behind the photos.

By SI Staff
Member Exclusive
Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim puts his hands on his head
College Basketball

Buddy Boeheim Shares Statement on Punch During Syracuse-FSU

Boeheim was not called for a foul after hitting Seminoles guard Wyatt Wilkes in the gut.

By Dan Lyons
nhl power rankings-gabriel landeskog-avalanche
NHL

Power Rankings: A Taylor Swift Lyric for Each Team

The pop star’s songs can be used in most any situation, including when evaluating how every team’s season is going in the NHL.

By Kate Yanchulis
Jordan Hicks
NFL

Report: Cardinals Release Linebacker Jordan Hicks

Arizona reportedly released Jordan Hicks ahead of the new league year next week.

By Daniel Chavkin