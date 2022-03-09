The Arizona Cardinals released veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks, Adam Schefter reports.

In 2019, Hicks signed a four-year, $34 million deal with the Cardinals. Over the past three seasons, Hicks started every single game for Arizona, and in 2021, Hicks recorded 116 tackles, four sacks and two fumble recoveries in 17 regular season games.

While Hicks finished the season with the Cardinals, it wasn’t always smooth sailing. He wasn’t happy that Arizona restructured his contract in March, then drafted LB Zaven Collins in the first round of the draft in April. Hicks requested a trade from the team, but a conversation with GM Steve Keim cooled him down.

“When everything happened, it was tough to handle,” Hicks said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss last summer. “I respected the fact that he told me straight up. I respected the fact that he told me he was going to work with me to try to honor a trade. And, so, there’s a part of you that respects that, but then there’s a part that just wishes you had had an opportunity to compete, which is all I asked for.”

Previously, Hicks played four years in Philadelphia, including for the Super Bowl championship team in 2017. In total, Hicks has played in 92 regular season games and accumulated over 600 tackles.

The early release allows Hicks to get a head start on the free agency market. Just like with Bobby Wagner, since he was released instead of having his contract expire, Hicks has the chance to sign with a team before the new league year begins on March 16.

Hicks’ release paves the way for Collins to take over as a starting linebacker in Arizona’s defense next year.

