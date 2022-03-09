The Seahawks reportedly have released linebacker Bobby Wagner, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wagner's release comes after the Seahawks dealt their franchise quarterback Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Broncos earlier Tuesday for quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant, in addition to two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and one fifth-round pick from Denver.

Seattle drafted both Wagner (47th pick in the second round) and Wilson (75th pick in the third round) in the 2012 NFL draft. The eight-time Pro Bowler finished with 93 solo tackles, one forced fumble and one sack in the 2021 season.

The 31-year-old was set to carry a cap hit north of $20 million in 2022, a steep price for a player his age. Wagner compiled 1,383 career tackles, which leads Seattle’s all-time list by close to 400. He also leads the league in tackles by more than 150 since Seattle selected him in 2012 out of Utah State.

In 2020, the six-time first-team All-Pro linebacker was selected as one of 22 defenders to the All-Decade Team for the 2010s by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

