Report: Steelers to Use Original-Round Tender on Dwayne Haskins for 2022 Season

The Steelers will reportedly place an original-round tender on restricted free-agent quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to PFF’s Doug Kyed.

That means Haskins will make $2.54 million with Pittsburgh next season if he doesn’t sign with a team during restricted free agency. If Haskins does sign elsewhere, the Steelers will get a first-round pick back in return.

The Commanders drafted Haskins with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Over the next two seasons, the former Ohio State star played in 14 games for Washington, completed 60.1% of his passes to go with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Washington waived Haskins before the end of the 2020 season, and the quarterback went unclaimed. He then signed with the Steelers in Jan. 2021 and spent last season as the team’s third-string quarterback. However, Haskins did not play in a game for the Steelers last season.

Along with Haskins, Pittsburgh also has Mason Rudolph at the quarterback position as the team looks to replace Ben Roethlisberger following his retirement

In his most recent mock draft, SI’s Kevin Hanson has the Steelers drafting Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral with the 20th pick.

