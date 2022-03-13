Skip to main content
Carson Wentz Shares Emotional Message About Season With Colts, Trade to Commanders

For the first time since being traded to the Commanders last week, Carson Wentz spoke about his time with the Colts and expressed his excitement for his future in the nation’s capital. 

In a message posted to Twitter on Sunday, the 29-year-old quarterback thanked the entire Colts organization as well as the fans in Indianapolis for welcoming him and his family to the Midwest with open arms.

“Even though my family’s time in Indianapolis has been short, we have loved being part of this community,” Wentz wrote. “Colts fans embraced us from the moment we arrived and made us feel at home. Hoosier hospitality is incredible!

“To the entire Colts organization, thank you for the opportunity! Ultimately, the season didn’t go the way we wanted, but I’m grateful for the sacrifices each of you made so we could climb the mountain together.”

Wentz also sounded excited to be on the way to Washington, where he’ll immediately come in as the No. 1 quarterback on the team’s depth chart. 

SI Recommends

“I’m looking forward to getting to Washington,” he wrote. “This organization has a rich history and a roster full of talent. I’m going to do everything I can this offseason to prepare for a special season, and I can’t wait to see you at FedEx Field this fall!”

The Colts and the Commanders agreed to a deal centered around Wentz on Wednesday as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Indianapolis received two third-round picks (one of which could turn into a second-rounder in 2023 if Wentz plays 70 percent of snaps in Washington next season) and a second-round pick. The Commanders get Wentz and a second-round pick.

A former No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft, Wentz bounced back from a rocky tenure with the Eagles this past season with the Colts. He threw for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns, but still struggled with mistakes, throwing seven interceptions and coughing up five fumbles in 17 starts. 

Indianapolis went 9–8 with Wentz under center, narrowly missing out on a playoff spot in a crowded AFC. Washington will hope for a better result next fall when the former All-Pro takes the field for the first time as a Commander.

