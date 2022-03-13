Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Report: Buccaneers Have Evaluated Browns QB Baker Mayfield

With seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady retiring earlier this offseason, the Buccaneers are once again in the quarterback market just two years after signing the greatest signal-caller of all-time.

While it is still unclear which direction Tampa Bay will go at quarterback in 2022, the franchise continues to evaluate the landscape across the league, including free agent options, draft options, quarterbacks already on the roster and potential trade candidates.

One quarterback that the Buccaneers have reportedly evaluated is Browns starter Baker Mayfield, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Mayfield, whose fifth-year option on his rookie contract was exercised last fall, is entering the final year of his deal. The Browns have yet to extend him, and it is unclear if they are willing to do so given his recent rash of injuries and up-and-down play.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Browns have been reported as a potential landing spot for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, whose trade market is heating up following the grand jury’s decision to not press charges on nine criminal complaints of sexual assault.

If Watson does indeed move to Cleveland, Mayfield’s market would undoubtedly heat up, and if that’s the case, Tampa Bay would be a logical spot with the quality of the roster that is returning. The Buccaneers remain a contender in the NFC, but much of their ceiling would depend on the type of quarterback that replaces Tom Brady.

Could Mayfield be that quarterback?

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Carson Wentz looks on with his helmet sitting atop his head.
NFL

Wentz Posts Touching Message to Colts After Trade to Commanders

The 29-year-old quarterback was dealt to Washington last week after just one season in Indianapolis.

By Zach Koons
Tom Brady leaves field after a game at the Panthers.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Tom Brady’s Reaction To Ronaldo’s Retirement Question

The much-debated question came after the QB watched the Manchester United star make history on Saturday.

By Jelani Scott
Florida men’s basketball coach Mike White during a game at Georgia.
College Basketball

Sources: Georgia to Hire Florida’s Mike White

Georgia fired Tom Crean on Thursday.

By Joseph Salvador
Arizona celebrating its Pac-12 title
Play
College Basketball

SI’s Final Projected Men’s Field of 68

Selection Sunday is here, and time has run out. Who do we have making the cut?

By Kevin Sweeney
stanford basketball
College Basketball

March Madness Printable Bracket: Women’s 2022 NCAA Tournament

Will Stanford defend its title? Or will South Carolina finally cut down the nets? It's time to make your predictions.

By Nick Selbe
Mar 8, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Wright State Raiders celebrate after winning the Horizon League championship game against the Northern Kentucky Norse at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Play
College Basketball

Who Has Received an Automatic Bid to the Men’s NCAA Tournament?

Although some teams found out they will keep dancing after winning their conference title, others saw their March Madness dreams come true due to a key rule.

By SI News Desk
Mar 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball in the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena.
Extra Mustard

LeBron Voices Support For Kyrie Who Still Can’t Play in NYC

James took to Twitter to criticize the rule preventing his former teammate from playing in home games.

By Jelani Scott
Colin Kaepernick avoiding a tackle against the Seahawks.
Extra Mustard

Kaepernick, Lockett Coordinate a Workout Together

The quarterback wanted to workout with some professional route runners and got a pretty good volunteer.

By Joseph Salvador