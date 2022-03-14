Happy Returns: 24 Athletes Who Came Out of Retirement

After winning three titles in a row with the Bulls from 1991–93, Jordan shocked the sports world by retiring before the start of the ’93–94 season. He played minor league baseball for the White Sox in ’94 before returning to the hardwood in ’95 and winning three more championships with Chicago. Jordan retired once more in ’99 and became part-owner and president of basketball operations for the Wizards, then returned in 2001 for two more seasons with Washington before calling it a career in ’03.