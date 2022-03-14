Skip to main content
Report: Mitch Trubisky Signs with the Steelers, Browns Release Jarvis Landry, and Zach Ertz Gets an Extension with the Cardinals
Report: Chase Edmonds Signs Two-Year Deal With Dolphins

The Dolphins are signing former Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds to a two-year deal worth $12.6 million, his agent tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He’ll also get $6.1 million guaranteed. 

Edmonds was part of a dangerous backfield combo with James Conner this past season. Conner, who got more snaps and rushing yards than Edmonds, was just signed to a three-year deal by Arizona.

Miami’s new running back tallied 592 yards on the ground in 2021, and he scored two touchdowns. He also caught 43 passes for 311 yards. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was sad to see his dual-threat tailback leave. 

“Gonna miss going to war w/ my guy @ChaseEdmonds22… Miami got a dawg,” Murray said in the tweet. 

The Dolphins finished this past season 9–8, and hired coach Mike McDaniel, who is known for his background in offense. Edmonds will be a welcome addition to a Miami squad looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

