Tom Brady Announces That He is Coming Out of Retirement
Report: Steelers Agree to Two-Year Contract With QB Mitchell Trubisky

After leaning on Ben Roethlisberger behind center for the better part of the past 18 years, the Steelers appear to have found their new quarterback: Mitchell Trubisky.

Pittsburgh has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with Trubisky, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The expectation is that the former No. 2 draft pick will become the team's starter.

Trubisky spent his first four seasons with the Bears, making 50 starts. He led the team to the playoffs twice, and he was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018. After his rookie year, he threw for 8,416 yards, 57 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 39 games, posting a 65.3% completion rate in 39 games. He also added 809 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.

Trubisky signed a one-year deal with Buffalo for the 2021 season, serving as the backup to Josh Allen. He appeared in six games with no starts, and now enters his age-28 season with an opportunity to be a starting quarterback once more for a team with postseason aspirations.

Other quarterbacks on the Steelers's roster include Mason Rudolph, Joshua Dobbs and former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

