After leaning on Ben Roethlisberger behind center for the better part of the past 18 years, the Steelers appear to have found their new quarterback: Mitchell Trubisky.

Pittsburgh has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with Trubisky, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The expectation is that the former No. 2 draft pick will become the team's starter.

Trubisky spent his first four seasons with the Bears, making 50 starts. He led the team to the playoffs twice, and he was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018. After his rookie year, he threw for 8,416 yards, 57 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 39 games, posting a 65.3% completion rate in 39 games. He also added 809 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.

Trubisky signed a one-year deal with Buffalo for the 2021 season, serving as the backup to Josh Allen. He appeared in six games with no starts, and now enters his age-28 season with an opportunity to be a starting quarterback once more for a team with postseason aspirations.

Other quarterbacks on the Steelers's roster include Mason Rudolph, Joshua Dobbs and former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

