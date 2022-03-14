Skip to main content
Report: Texans Decline Colts’ Request To Speak With Deshaun Watson

Editors note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

The Colts are one of several teams with questions under center this offseason. Their eventual answer, however, won’t be coming from the Texans.

Houston has reportedly declined Indianapolis’s request to speak with Deshaun Watson in hopes of landing the QB via trade, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. 

Schefter noted that the club remains open to trading Watson, but prefers to trade him out of the AFC South, seemingly to avoid having to face him two times a year.

Schefter’s report also eliminates the unlikely scenario of Watson landing with the Jaguars or Titans, although neither team has a QB void to fill with Trevor Lawrence and Ryan Tannehill locked in as starters, respectively.

The Colts, meanwhile, will have to continue their search for a signal-caller elsewhere after trading Carson Wentz to Washington on March 9. Second-year pro Sam Ehlinger is currently the only QB listed on the roster.

The Watson trade market continues to take shape in the aftermath of last week’s grand jury decision to dismiss nine criminal complaints filed against the 26-year-old for alleged sexual assault and harassment. 

Watson, who did not play in 2021, still faces 22 civil lawsuits that allege sexual assault and harassment. The graphic accounts range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to forcing women to put his penis in their mouths.

Houston has already received offers from the Saints and Panthers for Watson and granted both teams permission to meet with him soon, according to a report from NFL’s Network Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

