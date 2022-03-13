Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

Following a significant development in Deshaun Watson’s ongoing legal troubles, two teams have emerged as possible suitors for the Texans quarterback.

The Saints and Panthers have made offers for Watson and are “likely to meet with him soon,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. More teams are reportedly involved in the QB’s budding trade market, Rapoport added.

Watson, 26, is no longer facing criminal charges for alleged sexual assault and harassment after a grand jury returned nine “no” bills on Friday. However, Watson still faces 22 active civil lawsuits that allege sexual harassment and assault. The graphic accounts range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to forcing women to put his penis in their mouths.

Friday’s news opened the door for potential interest on the Watson trade front as teams prepare for the start of the new league year and free agency March 16.

According to Pelissero, Houston is expected to grant permission to interested teams that wish to speak to Watson, who still has a no-trade clause. The team has reportedly not changed its asking price for the former first-round pick, which includes three first-round picks as a part of any possible trade haul.

Rapoport reported March 9 that the market for Watson is “robust,” with multiple teams in the mix. In addition to the Panthers, Rapoport also noted that the Buccaneers and Seahawks are among the teams that could be interested in a deal.

Houston has until June 1 to move Watson and his four-year, $136 million contract if it hopes to save $24.2 million and avoid incurring a dead cap hit north of $16 million.

With Watson’s case still open, the possibility of a conduct suspension still looms. Any team that acquires Watson would be on the hook for a combined $82 million in guaranteed money by March 20, though a suspension would void those guarantees.

Watson, who missed all of the 2021 season, offered his first public comments in months following the grand jury’s decision, thanking his family and team before addressing his next steps.

“We’re gonna continue on the legal side, off the field, handle what we need to handle but also ready to get back on the field, been prepping for that and ready to go for that,” he said. “… I’m gonna continue to just keep pushing forward and build my name back to where it was, if not better.”

