Tom Brady, Colin Kaepernick and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed
Report: Buccaneers Hope to Re-Sign Rob Gronkowski After Brady’s Decision to Return

The Buccaneers are hoping to re-sign tight end Rob Gronkowski now that Tom Brady is back in the fold, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. 

Brady’s announcement that he will be returning for Tampa in 2022 sent waves across the NFL. It also will play a major role in free agency and with Gronkowski. 

Gronkowski has played with Brady for every season of his career. The two spent nine seasons with the Patriots together before Gronkowski announced his retirement. He would only miss the 2019 season before returning in 2020. The key factor for his return was that Brady asked him to join him in his new chapter with the Buccaneers. 

So Gronkowski is no stranger to retirement, and he also predicted that Brady’s retirement wouldn’t be permanent in February— although he didn’t think it would be this short. Gronkowski has already put together an incredible career with his four Super Bowl wins and four first team All-Pro selections. The 32-year-old will be a priority for Tampa if it wants to compete for a Super Bowl but the choice is his. 

