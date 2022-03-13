Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Tom Brady Announces That He is Coming Out of Retirement
Tom Brady Announces That He is Coming Out of Retirement

NFL Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady’s Announcement That He’s Un-Retiring

Tom Brady is back and Twitter was a mess more so than usual on Sunday night. The seven-time Super Bowl winner announced that he was coming out of retirement and will be returning to the Bucs for his 23rd NFL season. 

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady said in a Tweet. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG”

For some on Twitter, they’re ecstatic that the future hall of famer is returning. But others truly enjoyed the last month knowing that Brady would never step on an NFL field as a player again. Brady made the announcement on Feb. 1 he was done but it was erased with the click of a button. 

Here are the best reactions to Brady’s latest announcement: 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Buccaneers news, head over to All Bucs

Breaking
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

YOU MAY LIKE

tom-brady-returns-buccaneers-light-on
Play
NFL

Good Thing the Bucs Left the Light on For Brady

Tampa Bay built its roster expecting to have TB12 in 2022, and nothing during his 40-day retirement has hurt the team’s championship window.

By Albert Breer
dick-vitale
Extra Mustard

ESPN Analyst Dick Vitale Makes Men’s Final Four Picks

The ESPN announcer, who is on voice rest due to recent vocal cord surgery, made his men’s Final Four and national championship picks on a whiteboard.

By Mike McDaniel
Tennessee celebrates after winning the SEC championship
Extra Mustard

College Basketball World Shocked by Tennessee’s Seeding

Fans and media alike were shocked by Duke earning a No. 2 seed over Tennessee.

By Mike McDaniel
Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A detailed view of the center court March Madness logo before the game between the UNCG Spartans and the Florida State Seminoles in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Seth Davis, Clark Kellogg Predict Same National Title Game

Here’s a hint: Both teams won their respective conference championships.

By Jelani Scott
buzz williams
Extra Mustard

Biggest Snubs That Missed This Year’s Men’s NCAA Tournament

For every school that gets a ticket to the Big Dance, so many others get left behind. Here are this year's teams that just missed the cut.

By Nick Selbe
Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A general view of the March Madness logo before game between the Syracuse Orange and the Houston Cougars in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Play
NCAA Betting

2022 March Madness First Round Point Spreads & Updated Futures Odds

The seeds for Men's NCAA Tournament are finalized and now the odds for round one are pouring in at the Sportsbook.

By Frankie Taddeo
Baylor’s James Akinjo dribbles vs. Oklahoma
Play
College Basketball

East Region Breakdown: Can Short-Handed Baylor Survive and Advance?

The Bears’ injury woes open the door for UCLA or a Kentucky team led by Oscar Tshiebwe.

By Kevin Sweeney
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams looks on.
Play
Extra Mustard

Fans, Media React to Texas A&M’s NCAA Men’s Tournament Snub

The Aggies were one of the first four teams out of the Big Dance.

By Zach Koons