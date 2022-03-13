Tom Brady is back and Twitter was a mess more so than usual on Sunday night. The seven-time Super Bowl winner announced that he was coming out of retirement and will be returning to the Bucs for his 23rd NFL season.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady said in a Tweet. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG”

For some on Twitter, they’re ecstatic that the future hall of famer is returning. But others truly enjoyed the last month knowing that Brady would never step on an NFL field as a player again. Brady made the announcement on Feb. 1 he was done but it was erased with the click of a button.

Here are the best reactions to Brady’s latest announcement:

