Everyone loves to debate the value RBs provide, but several always get picked in the first three rounds.

Based on my latest mock draft, the streak of seven consecutive drafts with at least one first-round running back will end in 2022.

Over the past six drafts, some of the talented Day 2 running backs include Jonathan Taylor, Dalvin Cook, Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon and Alvin Kamara, among others. In fact, many of those running backs selected in the second or third round have turned out to be better NFL players than their first-round counterparts within the same draft classes.

Multiple first-round running backs have been selected in five drafts over the past decade, including last year with Najee Harris and Travis Etienne. That said, last year’s draft tied 2016’s decade-low with only four running backs selected through the first three rounds.

An average of nearly seven running backs has been selected in the first three rounds over the past decade. While this class may not produce a first-rounder, there is enough depth that six or seven of them could be off the board by the end of Day 2, in line with the decade average.

With that said, here are my running back rankings for the 2022 NFL draft.

Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports

1. Breece Hall, Iowa State (JR, 5'11", 217 pounds)

As the focal point of Iowa State’s offense, Hall rushed for 3,044 yards and 41 touchdowns while adding 59 receptions for 482 yards and five touchdowns over the past two seasons. The former Cyclone is a patient runner with outstanding vision and contact balance, and he’s a reliable receiver out of the backfield. Not only did he run a sub-4.4 40 at the combine, but he was explosive in jumps, with a position-high 40" vertical and a 10'6" broad jump that tied for third among RBs. While he shouldered a heavy workload over his three seasons (800 career touches), Hall has the frame to be a workhorse to go along with a versatile three-down skill set.

2. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (JR, 5'9", 211 pounds)

The Wake Forest transfer broke out in 2021 with the Spartans as he won the Doak Walker (best running back) and Walter Camp (player of year) awards. Walker is a powerful runner, with a thick and compact build, excellent contact balance and impressive change-of-direction agility. He’s a tackle-breaking machine who racks up yards after contact in bunches. Walker tied for the third-fastest 40-yard dash (4.38) at the combine among running backs. Walker has limited experience in the passing game, with just 19 career receptions over three seasons.

3. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M (JR, 6'0", 217 pounds)

Spiller didn’t run at the combine and posted poor jumps—30" vertical and 9'6" broad (position-worst)—albeit at less than full strength. He’s expected to run at A&M’s pro day, but Spiller’s strengths don’t include game-breaking speed. That said, he is an elusive runner with light feet for a 217-pound back. He was productive in all three seasons in College Station, with 946-plus rushing yards and 20-plus receptions each year, and won’t turn 21 until August, making him one of the youngest players in this draft class.

4. James Cook, Georgia (SR, 5'11", 199 pounds)

Cook lacks the ideal frame and play strength of his big brother (Dalvin) and is best suited for a change-of-pace role at the next level. His 113 carries in 2021 more than doubled any of his other seasons, and he had double-digit carries in only five (10.9%) career games. Efficient on his opportunities (career 6.5 YPC and 10.9 Y/R averages), Cook is a dynamic receiver out of the backfield with soft hands and the ability to run routes out wide and create mismatches against linebackers.

5. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame (rSO, 5'9", 194 pounds)

Neither the biggest nor the fastest (4.65 40-yard dash), Williams is a patient runner who uses his blocks well and has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in back-to-back seasons. While he’s been a productive runner, his biggest value to his next team will come on passing downs. Excelling in pass protection despite his size, Williams is an outstanding route-runner with good hands and has a total of 77 catches over the past two seasons.

6. Dameon Pierce, Florida (SR, 5'10", 218 pounds)

Pierce has feature-back size and strength (he squats 705 pounds) but never exceeded 106 carries in any season at Florida. He’s a violent runner with good contact balance. This touchdown (or penalty) and this Senior Bowl 1x1 pass-pro rep encapsulate his competitive demeanor. Capable of handling a larger role, Pierce is someone I expect to be more productive as a pro than he was in college.

7. Tyler Allgeier, BYU (rJR, 5'11", 224 pounds)

Not only does he play with a linebacker’s mentality as a runner and in pass protection, but he actually played linebacker at BYU (with 26 tackles in 2019). While he lacks game-breaking speed, Allgeier has the frame, power and vision to be a productive lead back. Allgeier ran for 1,601 yards and 23 touchdowns, and added 28 catches for 199 yards last season.

8. Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama (rSR, 6'2", 225 pounds)

9. Zamir White, Georgia (rJR, 6'0", 214 pounds)

10. Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State (rSR, 5'11", 207 pounds)

11. Jerome Ford, Cincinnati (JR, 5'11", 210 pounds)

12. Rachaad White, Arizona State (rSR, 6'0", 214 pounds)

13. Abram Smith, Baylor (rSR, 6'0", 213 pounds)

14. Tyler Badie, Missouri (SR, 5'8", 197 pounds)

15. Hassan Haskins, Michigan (rJR, 6'2", 228 pounds)

16. Zonovan Knight, North Carolina State (JR, 5'11", 209 pounds)

17. Jerrion Ealy, Mississippi (JR, 5'8", 189 pounds)

18. Ty Chandler, North Carolina (SR, 5'11", 204 pounds)

19. Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma (rSR, 5'11", 209 pounds)

20. D’Vonte Price, Florida International (SR, 6'1", 210 pounds)

Kevin Hanson is contributing mock drafts and position rankings to The MMQB during the 2022 NFL draft season. His mock drafts have been graded as the seventh-most accurate (tied) over the past five years, per The Huddle Report. His ’15 NFL mock draft was graded as the most accurate.

More NFL coverage

• MMQB Mock Draft 2.0: Seahawks Pick Malik Willis

• 2022 QB Prospect Rankings

• 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board 1.0

• How Aidan Hutchinson Became a Top Draft Prospect