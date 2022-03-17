Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Deletes Tweet Amid Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts stirred the pot regarding the Deshaun Watson trade rumors on Thursday with a single tweet.

The tweet, which Pitts quickly deleted, read, “It’s about to get scary in Atlanta..”

Based on the fact that Pitts and Watson share an agent, the tweet was construed as a hint that Watson could be heading to Atlanta soon. No clarification has been released regarding a potential move to the Falcons.

However, Pitts later added that he was referring to the news that the Falcons were signing Casey Hayward, which was announced around the same time as Pitts’s initial tweet.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Pitts continued to tweet saying people needed to “relax and take a breath” regarding his deleted tweet.

On Thursday, news broke that Watson had reportedly spoken with the Saints twice . An official decision has yet to be made over Watson’s future. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Atlanta Falcons coverage, check out Falcon Report.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the ground after being called for an offensive foul against the Boston Celtics
NBA

Assessing the Fallout of Stephen Curry’s Foot Injury

The Warriors guard will be out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury in a collision with Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Allen Iverson high fives during a Sixers game.
NBA

Allen Iverson Names His Top Five NBA Players of All-Time

The former Sixers star listed who he believes are the best players in NBA history.

By Daniel Chavkin
barack obama
Extra Mustard

Barack Obama Reveals Bracket for NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

The former POTUS continued the tradition of sharing his picks, and he's rolling with the blue bloods once again.

By Nick Selbe
Stephen Curry (30) and Draymond Green.
Play
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green Calls Marcus Smart’s Dive ‘Unnecessary’

The play resulted in Steph Curry reportedly spraining a ligament in his foot.

By Joseph Salvador
Freddie Freeman Site
Play
MLB

Freddie Freeman Makes Strongest Team in MLB Even Stronger

The Dodgers are baseball’s model of dependability, so they signed the 2020 NL MVP, baseball’s paragon of consistency.

By Emma Baccellieri
Loyola of Chicago’s Lucas Williamson (1) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Drake in the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday, March 6, 2022, in St. Louis.
Play
NCAA Betting

Three First-Round Games Bettors Should Target Friday

Bets and analysis for Friday’s March Madness games featuring Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State, Virginia Tech vs. Texas and Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton.

By Frankie Taddeo
Courtesy UFC (1)
MMA

The Weekly Takedown: Paddy Pimblett Has Plenty to Prove

Pimblett and Dan Hooker return for UFC Fight Night 204 at The O2 Arena to handle unfinished business.

By Justin Barrasso
Deshaun Watson
Play
NFL

Saints Reportedly Meet With Deshaun Watson for Second Time

The Texans quarterback still faces legal trouble in the form of 22 active civil lawsuits, but trade rumors are heating up.

By Madeline Coleman