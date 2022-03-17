Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts stirred the pot regarding the Deshaun Watson trade rumors on Thursday with a single tweet.

The tweet, which Pitts quickly deleted, read, “It’s about to get scary in Atlanta..”

Based on the fact that Pitts and Watson share an agent, the tweet was construed as a hint that Watson could be heading to Atlanta soon. No clarification has been released regarding a potential move to the Falcons.

However, Pitts later added that he was referring to the news that the Falcons were signing Casey Hayward, which was announced around the same time as Pitts’s initial tweet.

Pitts continued to tweet saying people needed to “relax and take a breath” regarding his deleted tweet.

On Thursday, news broke that Watson had reportedly spoken with the Saints twice . An official decision has yet to be made over Watson’s future.

