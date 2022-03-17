Skip to main content
NFL Update: Some Teams Are Reportedly Angling for a Deshaun Watson Trade and Randy Gregory Flips from Cowboys to Broncos
Saints Reportedly Meet With Deshaun Watson for Second Time

Editors note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

Deshaun Watson may still be facing legal troubles, but the trade market is heating up for the quarterback. 

He reportedly met with the Saints for a second time Wednesday night, according to WWL-TV’s Nick Underhill. Saints owner Gayle Benson was also among those who met with the quarterback, per Underhill

New Orleans reportedly restructured the contracts of four players, creating nearly $30 million in cap space as of Thursday morning. The franchise had originally entered free agency with the least amount of cap space in the league. 

In order to trade for Watson, the Saints would have to take on his full contract, which is four years and $136 million remaining. However, if Watson is suspended, the guarantees would void his deal. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer previously reported multiple teams have hired private investigators to follow the cases and Watson’s situation from the ground in Houston.

Houston has until June 1 to move Watson and his four-year, $136 million contract if it hopes to save $24.2 million and avoid incurring a dead cap hit north of $16 million. 

But, the Saints are not the only team in the running for the quarterback. The Falcons and Panthers have been reported as possible landing spots, and the Browns were briefly mentioned. However, Cleveland was reportedly informed that it was not in the running anymore

The 26-year-old is no longer facing criminal charges for sexual assault and harassment after a grand jury returned nine “no” bills Friday. However, there are still 22 active civil lawsuits filed against him that allege sexual harassment and assault. The graphic accounts range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to forcing women to put his penis in their mouths.

The civil depositions are still ongoing, and Watson reportedly answered questions under oath during Tuesday’s proceedings. 

