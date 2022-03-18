We’ve shaken things up after the combine, so here’s our latest look at how the 100 best players stack up.

With the scouting combine behind us and school pro days now underway, it’s time to update my top 100 big board.

The on-field performances garner most of the attention, especially since that part of the event is nationally televised, but the parts we don’t see in Indianapolis—medical evaluations and interviews—are more important.

That said, Georgia put on a show during the on-field testing portion, especially in the 40-yard dash.

Not only did five Bulldog prospects run sub-4.5 40-yard dashes, but the times that were above 4.5 were the most eye-popping. Jordan Davis ran 4.78 at 341 pounds, Devonte Wyatt ran 4.77 at 304 pounds and Travon Walker ran 4.51 at 272 pounds.

Even Georgia punter Jake Camarda ran a 4.56 40-yard dash, slightly faster than Notre Dame’s rangy safety Kyle Hamilton (4.59).

With that said, here are my updated top-100 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft.

1. Aidan Hutchinson, edge, Michigan (SR, 6'7", 260 pounds)

Hutchinson set Michigan’s single-season sack record (14) in 2021 and finished as the Heisman runner-up. While he lacks ideal length (32⅛" arms), the productive edge rusher has a quick first step and outstanding agility for a 260-pounder. His combine times in the three-cone (6.73) and 20-yard shuttle (4.15) ranked sixth and fourth, respectively, regardless of position. The son of a former Michigan captain, Hutchinson’s intangibles, football character and relentless motor, combined with his physical traits, polish and production, make him one of the safest picks in the draft.

2. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (JR, 6'4", 220 pounds)

Safeties aren’t typically selected in the top 10 (or especially top two), but Hamilton isn’t a typical safety. Calling him a defensive chess piece rather than safety may be a more accurate description. With a unique blend of height, length and athleticism, Hamilton has outstanding range, ball production (eight career interceptions) and the traits to neutralize the top pass-catching tight ends in coverage.

3. Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Oregon (JR, 6'4", 254 pounds)

Thibodeaux left Oregon with good production—35.5 TFLs in 30 career games—even if that output didn’t fully match the lofty expectations many had for the former top overall recruit in the ESPN 300. While he didn’t do a full workout at the combine, he showed an impressive combination of speed (4.58 40-yard dash) and strength (position-high 27 bench-press reps) in the events he performed. With an ideal frame, combined with explosive first-step quickness and closing burst, double-digit sacks should become the norm for Thibodeaux relatively early in his NFL career.

4. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (JR, 6'8", 337 pounds)

Neal offers plenty of versatility as he started at a different position in each of his three years at Alabama. The former five-star recruit has size and tremendous power but also the movement skills of a much lighter player. While Neal didn’t work out in Indianapolis, he should remind us of his elite athleticism at Alabama’s pro day later this month.

5. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State (JR, 6'4", 310 pounds)

Arguably the best run blocker over the past few drafts, Ekwonu has been dubbed “Mr. Pancake” (due to the volume of his pancake blocks). While he’s a physically imposing mauler in the run game, he has all of the traits to continue to develop as a pass blocker. He the experience and versatility to play either tackle or guard.

6. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (JR, 6'3", 190 pounds)

Gardner will be the CB1 on several teams’ boards, and I’ve moved him into that spot in this update. The lanky corner has elite length (33½" arms), with the footwork and athleticism to make him ideally suited for a press-man scheme. “Sauce” has ended each of his three seasons in Cincinnati with three interceptions.

7. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (rSO, 6'5", 307 pounds)

In Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, Cross has had plenty of pass-blocking reps over the past two seasons and has shown significant improvement year over year. The former five-star recruit wins with his athletic feet, balance, length and hand placement.

8. Travon Walker, edge, Georgia (JR, 6'5", 272 pounds)

Walker is a strong and long (35½" arms) edge defender with elite speed (4.51 40-yard dash) for a 272-pound prospect. The former five-star recruit has inside-outside versatility and even dropped into coverage some. Already an outstanding run defender, Walker’s rare physical tools should allow him to be a much more disruptive player in the passing game at the next level than he was asked to be on Georgia’s star-studded defense.

9. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (JR, 6'0", 183 pounds)

Wilson has outstanding body control and ball skills, and is dynamic after the catch. My top-ranked wide receiver prospect, Wilson is a complete receiver and had 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

10. Jermaine Johnson II, edge, Florida State (rSR, 6'5", 254 pounds)

After transferring from Georgia, Johnson was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and led the conference in both TFLs (17.5) and sacks (11.5) in 2021. Arguably the biggest winner during Senior Bowl week, Johnson ran a 4.58 40-yard dash with an even more impressive 1.55 10-yard split. With his burst, strength, length (34" arms) and production, he seems destined to be a top-10 pick.

11. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU (JR, 6'0", 190 pounds)

Stingley has had the best individual season (2019) among draft-eligible cornerbacks and did that as an 18-year-old true freshman during LSU’s title run. On the flip side, however, he has played only 10 total games over the past two years, suffered a Lisfranc injury and wasn’t as dominant (as he was in ’19) when he was on the field. He has the speed, athleticism and fluidity to thrive on an island in addition to outstanding ball skills (six INTs in ’19). If he falls outside the top 10, he could potentially be a steal if he’s able to regain his freshman form.

12. Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa (rJR, 6'2", 296 pounds)

Linderbaum’s frame may limit him only to center, but the Rimington Trophy winner is the best center prospect in not only this draft class but over the past several as well. With elite athleticism for the position, he’s ideally suited for a zone scheme that can maximize his movement skills.

13. Drake London, WR, USC (JR, 6'4", 219 pounds)

Having started his USC career as a dual-sport athlete with basketball, London knows how to use his large frame and wide-catch radius to win at the catch point. Before a broken ankle ended his season in October, London hauled in 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games.

14. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (rSR, 6'3", 237 pounds)

Lloyd is a do-it-all linebacker who can play all three linebacker positions and impact the game in a variety of ways. He stuffed the stat sheet last season with 110 tackles, 22 TFLs, eight sacks and four interceptions (including two returned for scores). The rangy former high school safety is instinctive dropping in coverage with the size and length (33" arms) to match up with tight ends and has outstanding ball skills.

15. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (rSR, 6'7", 325 pounds)

The bookend at Northern Iowa to right tackle Spencer Brown, who started 10 games as a rookie for the Bills last season, Penning will be selected much earlier than his former teammate (93rd in 2021). Northern Iowa’s left tackle will be making a jump from a much lower level of competition, but he has outstanding size, length (34¼" arms), strength, toughness and the nasty demeanor that his position coaches will appreciate.

16. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington (JR, 5'11", 193 pounds)

McDuffie has just average size and lacks length, but he’s aggressive and physical in run support and limits yards after the catch. He has outstanding short-area quickness, fluid hips and is rarely out of position, but McDuffie leaves college with only two career interceptions and 10 passes defended.

17. David Ojabo, edge, Michigan (rSO, 6'4", 250 pounds)

Relatively new to football, Ojabo finished with 11 sacks in 2021 and his pass-rush moves are more developed than one would expect for a prospect with limited experience. He won’t contribute much on run downs early in his career, but his explosiveness and bend give Ojabo as much upside as any other pass rusher in this class.

18. George Karlaftis, edge, Purdue (JR, 6'4", 266 pounds)

While Ojabo primarily wins with speed, Karlaftis mostly wins with power. Karlaftis didn’t run the 40 at the combine, but his 38" vertical jump and 10'1" broad jump showed his explosiveness. He lacks ideal length and bend at the top of his rush, but he has a quick first step, violent hands and a nonstop motor with the versatility to line up inside or outside.

19. Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia (SR, 6'6", 341 pounds)

Davis is a big reason why Georgia has had one of the nation’s best run defenses over the past few seasons. Physically imposing and stout at the point of the attack, he’ll immediately upgrade his NFL team’s run defense. While he may primarily be utilized as a two-down run stuffer to start his career, his elite mobility (4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds) could enable him to develop into a more disruptive player on passing downs.

20. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (JR, 6'2", 179 pounds)

After catching only 15 passes in 10 games over two seasons at Ohio State, Williams had a breakout season (79/1,572/15) in 2021 after transferring to Alabama. While he’s not just a deep threat, Williams’s track background shows up on the field with his game-breaking speed. He tore his ACL in January, but he says he’s “ahead of schedule” in his rehab timeline. Williams has the talent to emerge as the WR1 in this draft class even if he were to miss any time to start his rookie season.

21. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (JR, 6'2", 225 pounds)

Burks may have run a slower-than-expected 40-yard dash (4.55) in Indy, but he plays faster than that when the ball is in his hands. Due to his physicality, run-after-catch prowess and how the Razorbacks varied his alignments, it’s easy to see how his pro team could use Burks similarly to how the 49ers use Deebo Samuel. Burks finished 2021 with 66 receptions for 1,104 yards, 14 carries for 112 yards and a total of 12 touchdowns.

22. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (JR, 5'11", 229 pounds)

Dean was the leader of the best defense in the country and is a modern-day three-down linebacker. His football IQ, instincts and speed allow him to play fast, and he’s always around the ball. While his quickness and athleticism will allow him to excel in coverage against running backs, his lack of ideal size and length could create challenges covering tight ends.

23. Devonte Wyatt, IDL, Georgia (SR, 6'3", 304 pounds)

Georgia has lots of “freaks” on defense, as noted earlier. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s 2021 preseason list, Wyatt is the “biggest freak” of them all. Even if Jordan Davis and Travon Walker captured more of the headlines, Wyatt showed off his elite quickness and athleticism at the combine as well by running a 4.77 40-yard dash at 304 pounds.

24. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (SR, 6'0", 187 pounds)

Olave creates easy separation as one of the most polished route runners in this year’s draft class. Due to his speed and ability to track the ball well, he can be a weapon in the vertical passing game. He finished his Ohio State career with a school record for receiving touchdowns (35) and averaged 15.4 yards per catch.

25. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (JR, 6'0", 194 pounds)

Booth is an athletic, agile and scheme-diverse cornerback. Physical and willing as a run defender, he is competitive at the catch point and has outstanding hands as this highlight reel grab demonstrates.

26. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan (JR, 6'0", 191 pounds)

With the versatility that teams covet, Hill can play single-high, nickel or even outside cornerback and has tremendous range. Not only did Hill run a 4.38 40-yard dash, but his performance in agility drills—three-cone (6.57) and 20-yard shuttle (4.06)—both finished second at the combine behind only Zyon McCollum.

27. Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M (JR, 6'4", 323 pounds)

After starting at right and left guard in 2019 and ’20, respectively, Green made starts at all offensive line positions except center in ’21. Even though he’s best at guard, his added positional versatility is a plus. Green is extremely powerful in his lower half, plays with good balance and is an easy mover getting to the second level.

28. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (rSR, 6'3", 217 pounds)

A four-year starter, Pickett broke Deshaun Watson’s ACC record for most passing touchdowns in a season (42) while cutting down on interceptions (seven) in 2021. Some teams will have issues with his hand size (8½") and he’s an older prospect who will turn 24 before training camp, but he has good arm strength and mobility, throws well on the move and moves quickly through his progressions.

29. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (rSR, 5'11", 178 pounds)

Dotson creates separation with his nuanced route running and quickness, has outstanding hands and is elusive in the open field even if he won’t break a lot of tackles. He finished his final season at Penn State with 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns, and added value as a punt returner.

30. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (rSR, 6'1", 219 pounds)

The QB1 in my most recent mock draft, Willis has the highest ceiling among this year’s quarterback prospects. While he didn’t run at the combine, his elite speed and dynamism as a runner puts tremendous stress on opposing defenses. Willis needs to improve his consistency, accuracy and touch as a passer, but the ball jumps out of his hand. Not only did he impress during on-field drills at the combine, this viral video captured off the field shows his character and why it’s easy to root for Willis.

31. Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College (SR, 6'3", 312 pounds)

Johnson started 19 games at Davidson before transferring to Boston College. There, he was a three-year starter for the Eagles at both tackle and guard, and took plenty of reps at center during Senior Bowl week. With tons of experience and positional versatility, he’s a high-floor prospect who should develop into an above-average starter early in his career.

32. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (SR, 5'11", 190 pounds)

McCreary received limited offers coming out of high school and still plays with a chip on his shoulder. While he’s tied with Marcus Jones (5'8", 174 pounds) for the shortest arms among corners in my top 100, McCreary is a smooth and fluid athlete who is sticky in coverage and will compete through the catch point.

33. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (SR, 6'6", 303 pounds)

A former exchange student from Austria, Raimann was recruited to Central Michigan as a tight end before converting to left tackle. With nimble feet and excellent play strength, Raimann has been a quick study and has put himself into the first-round mix in short order at his new position. While he’s young at his position, Raimann turns 25 in September.

34. Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi (rJR, 6'2", 212 pounds)

Improved decision-making and ball placement helped Corral cut down on interceptions in 2021 (five) compared to the previous season (14). While he has benefited from playing in Lane Kiffin’s offense, Corral throws with a quick release, has above-average arm strength and his mobility helps him to evade pressure and extend plays.

35. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (JR, 6'1", 218 pounds)

His passing numbers declined year over year as most of North Carolina’s skill-position players had departed for the draft last spring, but Howell is arguably the best deep passer in this year’s draft class. He rushed for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns, both of which ranked top seven in the ACC last season. Per PFF, Howell’s 65 forced missed tackles last season are the most by a Power 5 QB since 2014.

36. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida (JR, 6'2", 191 pounds)

Elam’s uncle (Matt Elam) and father (Abe Elam) both played defensive back in the NFL. He has an ideal combination of size and speed, and is at his best in press where he can be physical at the line of scrimmage.

37. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (rSR, 6'3", 211 pounds)

Ridder’s strong work ethic and character has helped him improve every season. A four-year starter with 44 career wins, he led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021. There are some issues with accuracy and ball placement, but Ridder has the ability to process what he sees quickly and to make throws to all three levels of the field. While he looks to win from the pocket first, defenses also need to account for his 4.52 speed.

38. Boye Mafe, edge, Minnesota (rSR, 6'4", 261 pounds)

Mafe has generated plenty of momentum throughout the predraft process. After turning heads in Mobile, he showed off elite athleticism in Indy with a 4.53 40-yard dash (1.59 10-yard split) and explosive jumps (38" vertical and 10'5" broad). Mafe is an ascending prospect who could end up sneaking into the back end of Round 1.

39. Travis Jones, IDL, Connecticut (SR, 6'4", 325 pounds)

For teams that miss out on Jordan Davis in the first round or don’t want to use a first-rounder on a run-stuffing nose tackle, Jones could be their target 20-plus picks later. Jones is a stout run defender with the ability to push the pocket on passing downs who has impressive mobility for a player this size.

40. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (JR, 5'11", 217 pounds)

The former Cyclone is a patient runner with outstanding vision and contact balance, and he’s a reliable receiver out of the backfield. Not only did he run a sub-4.4 40 at the combine, but he was explosive in jumps—a position-high 40" vertical and 10'6" broad jump (T-3rd among RBs). While he shouldered a heavy workload (800 career touches) over his three seasons, Hall has the frame to be a workhorse and a versatile three-down skill set.

41. Arnold Ebiketie, edge, Penn State (rSR, 6'2", 250 pounds)

A transfer from Temple, Ebiketie had 9.5 sacks and 18 TFLs in his only season with the Nittany Lions. Per PFF, Ebiketie had the third-highest win rate among Big Ten edge rushers in 2021 after Hutchinson and Karlaftis. While he isn’t as effective against the run, his length (34⅛" arms), bend and active hands should allow him to become a productive pass rusher early in his career.

42. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State (JR, 5'9", 211 pounds)

Walker is a powerful runner with a thick and compact build, excellent contact balance and impressive change-of-direction agility. He’s a tackle-breaking machine who racks up yards after contact in bunches. Walker tied for the third-fastest 40-yard dash (4.38) at the combine among running backs. Walker has limited experience in the passing game—just 19 career receptions over three seasons.

43. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (rJR, 6'0", 194 pounds)

Although he was expected to wow at the combine, Gordon only ran the 40-yard dash and disappointed compared to expectations (4.52). That said, he plays faster than he tested and is an extremely smooth and fluid mover with experience covering the slot and outside.

44. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (SR, 6'1", 199 pounds)

Brisker has the versatility to succeed in a variety of roles and alignments, but he may be at his best in the box as a tone-setter on defense. He uses his athleticism, length and instincts to make plays in both the pass and run games.

45. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama (JR, 6'1", 226 pounds)

A three-year starter at Alabama, Harris finished 2021 with 79 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. A former defensive back (in high school), Harris’s athleticism and fluid movement skills allow him to match up well in coverage against running backs and tight ends. He has sideline-to-sideline range and ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash (4.44) among linebackers at the combine.

46. Logan Hall, DL, Houston (SR, 6'6", 283 pounds)

His height can lead to leverage issues, but Hall plays with good initial quickness, violent hands and a nonstop motor. While he has versatility to play up and down the line of scrimmage, he’s a bit of a tweener who may fit best as a five-technique.

47. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (rSR, 5'11", 198 pounds)

Pitre played the star position in Baylor’s defense and was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 by finishing with 75 tackles, 18.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. He didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the combine, but he’s quicker than he is fast and a heady and versatile defender.

48. DeMarvin Leal, IDL, Texas A&M (JR, 6'4", 283 pounds)

The former five-star recruit has played both inside and on the edge for the Aggies. He has good movement skills for a player his size, and he finished 2021 with 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.

49. George Pickens, WR, Georgia (JR, 6'3", 195 pounds)

Pickens’s best season came as a highly touted true freshman when he hauled in 49 receptions for 727 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. While he missed most of the past season with a torn ACL, the lanky receiver has natural hands and excellent body control.

50. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (SR, 6'4", 246 pounds)

McBride is the top tight end in this class and a solid all-around prospect, but it’s unlikely that any tight end will be selected in Round 1 this year. Lining up all over the formation, the sure-handed McBride was the focal point of Colorado State’s offense and posted rare stats for a collegiate tight end (90/1,121/1) in 2021.

51. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia (JR, 6'2", 199 pounds)

52. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (JR, 5'10", 195 pounds)

53. Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky (SR, 6'5", 322 pounds)

54. Kingsley Enagbare, edge, South Carolina (SR, 6'4", 258 pounds)

55. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (rSR, 6'4", 208 pounds)

56. Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa (rSO, 6'5", 324 pounds)

57. Drake Jackson, edge, USC (JR, 6'3", 254 pounds)

58. Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma (SR, 6'4", 290 pounds)

59. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia (SR, 6'4", 241 pounds)

60. Cameron Thomas, edge, San Diego State (SR, 6'4", 267 pounds)

61. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (SR, 6'8", 384 pounds)

62. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (rSR, 6'1", 194 pounds)

63. Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia (SR, 6'3", 321 pounds)

64. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming (SR, 6'3", 239 pounds)

65. David Bell, WR, Purdue (JR, 6'1", 212 pounds)

66. Phidarian Mathis, IDL, Alabama (rSR, 6'4", 310 pounds)

67. Damone Clark, LB, LSU (SR, 6'3", 239 pounds)

68. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (JR, 5'11", 187 pounds)

69. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (JR, 6'0", 217 pounds)

70. Myjai Sanders, edge, Cincinnati (SR, 6'5", 228 pounds)

71. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (rSR, 6'4", 205 pounds)

72. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State (SR, 6'4", 243 pounds)

73. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (rJR, 6'3", 226 pounds)

74. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin (JR, 6'3", 250 pounds)

75. Nik Bonitto, edge, Oklahoma (rJR, 6'3", 248 pounds)

76. Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA (rJR, 6'4", 243 pounds)

77. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (rJR, 6'5", 316 pounds)

78. Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA (JR, 6'5", 321 pounds)

79. Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis (rSR, 6'3", 311 pounds)

80. Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana (SR, 6'6", 307 pounds)

81. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (SR, 6'0", 194 pounds)

82. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State (rSR, 6'6", 315 pounds)

83. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M (JR, 6'4", 255 pounds)

84. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia (SR, 6'2", 230 pounds)

85. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (SR, 6'0", 196 pounds)

86. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (SR, 6'3", 211 pounds)

87. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (rJR, 6'4", 205 pounds)

88. Dominique Robinson, edge, Miami (OH) (SR, 6'5", 253 pounds)

89. Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma (rJR, 6'0", 226 pounds)

90. Josh Paschal, edge, Kentucky (rSR, 6'3", 268 pounds)

91. Nick Cross, S, Maryland (JR, 6'0", 212 pounds)

92. Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU (rSR, 6'3", 307 pounds)

93. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (SR, 6'5", 250 pounds)

94. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina (SR, 6'5", 245 pounds)

95. Cole Strange, IOL, TN-Chattanooga (rSR, 6'5", 307 pounds)

96. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis (rSR, 5'8", 170 pounds)

97. James Cook, RB, Georgia (SR, 5'11", 199 pounds)

98. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (rSO, 5'9", 194 pounds)

99. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston (SR, 5'8", 174 pounds)

100. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati (SR, 6'1", 206 pounds)

Kevin Hanson is contributing mock drafts and position rankings to The MMQB during the 2022 NFL draft season. His mock drafts have been graded as the seventh-most accurate (tied) over the past five years, per The Huddle Report. His ’15 NFL mock draft was graded as the most accurate.

