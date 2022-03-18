The Cowboys have agreed to re-sign linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on a one year-deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Vander Esch, a former first-round pick for the Cowboys in the 2018 NFL draft, posted 77 tackles and one interception in 17 games for a Dallas defensive unit that ranked seventh in the league in points allowed last season. The 2018 Pro Bowl linebacker had only played in a combined 19 games in the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to injuries.

Through his entire Cowboys career, Vander Esch has recorded 349 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 12 passes defended.

Dallas had declined to pick up Vander Esch’s fifth-year option, allowing him to enter free agency this week. It appears that the Cowboys were able to bring Vander Esch back at a lower price, though terms of the deal are not yet known..

