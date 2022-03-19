Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Bengals Re-Sign CB Eli Apple to One-Year Deal

Eli Apple is headed back to the Bengals in 2022. 

Cincinnati announced Saturday that it has re-signed the starting cornerback to a one-year contract. Apple will now be back with the Bengals as they seek to defend their AFC Championship next season.

Apple, 26, was a pivotal piece of Cincinnati’s secondary during the team’s run in 2021. In his first season with the franchise, he tallied 35 tackles, eight passes defensed and two interceptions in 16 regular season games and 15 starts.

Despite his strong play, Apple became the target of ridicule from players around the league in the playoffs. The cornerback dished out a fair amount of trash talk during the postseason and opposing wide receivers were more than happy to repay the favor when he gave up the winning touchdown to Cooper Kupp in Super Bowl LVI.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

A former first-round pick in 2016, Apple has also burned bridges in the past with the fanbases of his former franchises. In January, Apple said he hated Giants and Saints fans—two fan bases of his former teams—and traded jabs with them on Twitter. 

However, it seems like the city of Cincinnati embraced Apple in 2021. The veteran cornerback will now return to the Bengals and do his best to help the team back to the Super Bowl next season. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Bengals news, head over to All Bengals.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) throws a fielded ball to first base attempting to completed a double play against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park.
Play
MLB

Carlos Correa’s Move to Minnesota Could Be a Perfect Match

The star shortstop signed a quirky contract with an unexpected team—and baseball is better for it.

By Emma Baccellieri
Garrett Gilbert
NFL

Raiders sign Garrett Gilbert For Second Stint With Team

The former Commanders quarterback spent time with the franchise during the 2015 to ’16 season.

By Wilton Jackson
Dennis Gates coaches a March Madness game for Cleveland State.
Play
College Basketball

Report: Missouri to Hire Dennis Gates as Men’s Basketball Coach

The Cleveland State head coach made the NCAA tournament last year.

By Daniel Chavkin
North Carolina forward Brady Manek (45) dunks over Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1)
Play
College Basketball

UNC’s Brady Manek Ejected vs. Baylor

The forward earned a flagrant-2 after elbowing Bears’s Jeremy Sochan.

By Madison Williams
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari
Play
College Basketball

John Calipari Issues Second Apology to UK Fans After Loss

The Wildcats coach: “This team didn’t disappoint and I remain proud … of each of these players. Please steer your disappointment and anger toward me.”

By Wilton Jackson
arizona-sean-miller-violations
Play
College Basketball

Report: Xavier and South Carolina Eye Sean Miller

It would be his second stint with the Musketeers if he lands at the school.

By Mike McDaniel
Dick Vitale talks in the direction of a camera before a game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Dick Vitale Reacts to Louisville Basketball Hiring Kenny Payne

Dickie V approves.

By Zach Koons
Fletcher Cox salutes fans.
NFL

Report: Eagles Bring Back DE Fletcher Cox on One-Year Deal

Philadelphia brings back the former All-Pro after initially cutting him.

By Daniel Chavkin