Bengals Defender Says He Hates Fan Bases For Two of His Former Teams

After his team's upset win over the Titans in the divisional round, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple decided to take shot at two of his former teams' fan bases on Twitter.

“Idk which fan base I hate more [thinking emoji] prolly the saints but It's close wit the giants it's a toss up,” Apple said in the Tweet.

Apple was feeling himself after the historic win for Cincinnati where he tallied three tackles. He was selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2016 draft by the Giants, but faced several issues. His teammate at the time, Landon Collins, referred to him as a “cancer” in 2017 and he was eventually suspended by the team for a “pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team.” He was traded to Saints in 2018 for a fourth round pick in the 2019 NFL draft and a seventh round pick in the 2020 draft.

In his 30 games in New York, he tallied 102 tackles and only one interception. He played with the Saints until 2019 but they declined the fifth-year option on his contract. He eventually signed a one-year deal with the Panthers in 2020 and then another one-year deal with the Bengals in 2021.

Eli Apple continued to take shots at Giants and Saints fans, but they had some good comebacks regarding his play.

