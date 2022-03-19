Skip to main content
Raiders Sign Quarterback Garrett Gilbert For Second Stint With Franchise

The Raiders signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert to a contract, according to his agents at Steinberg Sports

After spending most of the 2021 regular season on the Patriots practice squad before playing with the Commanders, Gilbert returns to a Raiders franchise where he played during the 2015 to ’16 season. 

Gilbert also has a familiar relationship with Raiders first-year head coach Josh McDaniels, who had two lengthy stints on Bill Belichick’s New England staff, most recently as offensive coordinator from 2012 to ’21. He also coached quarterbacks through the 2019 season. 

The 30-year-old is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams in the 2014 NFL draft. Gilbert has played in eight games that includes two starts and thrown for 477 yards and one touchdown across four NFL seasons.

Since Gilbert entered the NFL, he has also played for the Panthers, Browns and the Cowboys. 

