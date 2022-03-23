Skip to main content
OBJ, Baker Mayfield, Zion and Trae Young on Today's SI Feed
Report: Teams Engaged in Trade Talks With Chiefs for Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill, one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL, could be on the move. After NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that he was given permission by the Chiefs to seek a trade, his colleague Tom Pelissero added that teams are already engaged in trade talks for the three-time First-Team All-Pro.

The Chiefs made an offer that would make Hill “one of the highest-paid receivers,” Rapoport reports, but talks between the two sides have stalled out. Now, he has permission to seek a trade.

Per Pelissero, multiple teams are involved in trade talks with Kansas City, which could get back a “massive haul.”

It may not be a long wait for a move either. Per SI’s Albert Breer, K.C. “basically sees Hill as ‘gone’ at this point,” and a deal could materialize soon.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Jets and Dolphins are among the teams “in serious talks” with the Chiefs about Hill

Hill has game-breaking speed and has made for a deadly pairing with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has the arm to match. 

He has been named to six straight Pro Bowls dating back to the 2016 season. He also has three First-Team All-Pro selections under his belt, earning the honor as a wide receiver, “flex” player and punt returner.

Last season, Hill caught a career-high 111 passes, going for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns. He added 285 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the postseason.

Breaking
Kansas City Chiefs
