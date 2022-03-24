Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
OBJ, Baker Mayfield, Zion and Trae Young on Today's SI Feed
OBJ, Baker Mayfield, Zion and Trae Young on Today's SI Feed

Former NFL GM Suggests Chiefs Sign Odell Beckham Jr. After Tyreek Hill Trade

The Tyreek Hill era in Kansas City is over after Wednesday’s trade to the Dolphins, but could the Chiefs be adding a different star receiver in the coming weeks? 

One former NFL general manager has an interesting proposal. 

“If I was [the Chiefs] today, I would go fly and meet with Odell Beckham Jr.,” former Jets and Dolphins general manager Mike Tannenbaum said on ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday. 

Tannenbaum noted the “enormous pressure” on Patrick Mahomes after Kansas City’s move to trade Hill. The former general manager suggested Kansas City could offer a large one-year contract to replace Hill with the reigning Super Bowl champion. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Beckham, 29, has suffered a number of injuries in recent years, including a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI. But when healthy, Beckham can still be one of the league’s best receivers. He tallied 25 receptions and two touchdowns in four playoff games for Los Angeles, including a nine-catch, 113-yard performance in the NFC championship. 

Beckham added a touchdown catch in Super Bowl LVI, a 23–20 Los Angeles victory. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Tyreek Hill before competing at the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.
Play
Extra Mustard

Tyreek Hill Names Dolphins Player He’s Most Excited to Meet

Miami’s new star couldn’t help but poke some fun at his new teammate’s name.

By Joseph Salvador
Mike Gundy speaks in front a crowd.
College Football

Mike Gundy ‘Hearing’ Big 12 Could Go to 14 Teams in Future

The Oklahoma State football coach believes the conference will be getting bigger soon.

By Daniel Chavkin
the-office
Play
Extra Mustard

Celebrating Anniversary of ‘The Office’ Debut by Remembering Its Top Sports Moments

With ‘The Office’ turning 17 years old, here are iconic sports moments from the show.

By Jimmy Traina
gavel, court
MLB

Jonah Keri Sentenced to 21 Months for Domestic Assault

The baseball journalist will be in prison after being convicted of domestic assault against his ex-wife.

By Mike McDaniel
kaitlyn-saunders-introducing
Play
More Sports

11-Year-Old Kaitlyn Saunders Lifts Spirits With Her Figure Skating Performances

Get to know the “The Skate Kid,” the young Black girl who inspired many around the country with her touching tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

By Senita Brooks
Davante Adams during his introductory press conference with the Raiders.
Play
NFL

Davante Adams Addresses Leaving Packers, Aaron Rodgers

He called Rodgers “the greatest quarterback to play the game.”

By Joseph Salvador
A soccer ball on a soccer field.
Soccer

Boris Johnson Says Ukraine Should Be Given Euro 2028 Bid

The UK Prime Minister has an idea to show support to Ukraine amid this crisis.

By Daniel Chavkin
Warriors forward Draymond Green speaks to the media following a game against the Pacers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green Would Miss Game to See LeBron Break Scoring Record

The Warriors forward would skip a game to see LeBron become the league’s leading scorer.

By Mike McDaniel