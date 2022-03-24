The Tyreek Hill era in Kansas City is over after Wednesday’s trade to the Dolphins, but could the Chiefs be adding a different star receiver in the coming weeks?

One former NFL general manager has an interesting proposal.

“If I was [the Chiefs] today, I would go fly and meet with Odell Beckham Jr.,” former Jets and Dolphins general manager Mike Tannenbaum said on ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday.

Tannenbaum noted the “enormous pressure” on Patrick Mahomes after Kansas City’s move to trade Hill. The former general manager suggested Kansas City could offer a large one-year contract to replace Hill with the reigning Super Bowl champion.

Beckham, 29, has suffered a number of injuries in recent years, including a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI. But when healthy, Beckham can still be one of the league’s best receivers. He tallied 25 receptions and two touchdowns in four playoff games for Los Angeles, including a nine-catch, 113-yard performance in the NFC championship.

Beckham added a touchdown catch in Super Bowl LVI, a 23–20 Los Angeles victory.

