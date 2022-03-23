Skip to main content
Report: Tyreek Hill Traded to the Miami Dolphins
Details Emerge in Blockbuster Tyreek Hill Trade, Receiver’s Contract Extension with Dolphins

In what’s already been a hectic NFL offseason, the latest blockbuster came down the pipe on Wednesday: The Dolphins have reportedly agreed to acquire star Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in exchange for five future draft picks. 

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Miami is sending a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), a ’22 second-round pick (No. 50) and a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft to Kansas City in the deal. In addition, the Dolphins will also trade away a fourth-round and a sixth-round pick in the ’23 draft to the Chiefs in order to acquire Hill. 

The draft picks aren’t all that Miami will have to part with in order to lock down Hill long-term. The Dolphins will also reportedly dole out a hefty chunk of change in the form of a contract extension for the six-time Pro Bowler.

Miami and Hill have reportedly agreed to a four-year extension, worth up to $120 million and $72.2 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. However, the contract includes an extra non-guaranteed year, meaning the extension is technically a three-year extension worth $75 million, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Poised to make an average salary of $23.8 million per year through the 2025 season, Hill is set to become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL annually by most metrics.

Reports on Wednesday morning indicated that the situation between the Chiefs and Hill was reaching a breaking point after extension talks stalled. At that time Kansas City gave the three-time First-Team All-Pro permission to seek a trade, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Dolphins and the Jets emerged as finalists to land Hill shortly after, per Schefter, with both clubs making competitive offers. Schefter reported that the two AFC East franchises both had trades and extension offers in place, leaving the Kansas City speedster “torn,” until he eventually chose Miami as his final destination

Hill is a six-time Pro Bowler, a three-time First-Team All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion who is coming off of an explosive 2021 season that saw him make a career-high 111 catches for 1,239 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He’ll now join an overhauled Dolphins offense, seeking to take a significant leap forward in Tua Tagovailoa’s third season under center in Miami. 

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, go to All Dolphins. 

