NFL

Longtime NFL Official Wayne Mackie Dies at Age 62

Former NFL official Wayne Mackie died Thursday night at 62, the NFL announced on Friday.

Mackie was a head linesman from 2007 through ’16, most notably known for being the head linesman during Super Bowl 50. He also officiated two conference championship games during his career. He worked a total of eight playoff games.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke on Mackie’s legacy in the NFL’s press release.

“Wayne was passionate about the NFL and spent each day making a positive impact on all of us individually and contributing to our collective success,” Goodell said. “Those who had the pleasure of knowing Wayne will forever remember his kindness, generosity and the genuine spirit he brought to all aspects of his life. The NFL has experienced an enormous loss – and we are deeply saddened. Our hearts are with Wayne's family and loved ones during this tragic time.”

NFL Officiating tweeted a message in memory of their late linesman. Mackie additionally served as NFL's vice president of officiating evaluation and development starting in 2017 until his death.

More NFL Coverage:

