Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Panthers WR Shi Smith Arrested With Handgun, Drug Possession and Speeding Charges

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested Friday for unlawfully carrying a handgun, drug possession and speeding in South Carolina, according to Union County Sheriff’s Office records.

Union County Sheriff's Office Capt. Scott Coffer said in a release that Smith was stopped for driving 86 mph in a 55 mph zone while driving in a Black Mercedes Benz on US Highway 176. The deputy noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and the 23-year-old Smith was arrested.

The investigation is considered active. He was released on a $6,000 surety bond.

WYFF News 4 was the first to report the arrest.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Smith, a sixth-round draft pick out of South Carolina in 2021, appeared in six games last season for the Panthers and had six catches for 104 yards.

A Panthers team spokesman told The Associated Press the team is aware of the arrest and that “this is a pending legal matter and there will be no further comment at this time.”

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mick Schumacher wreck Saudi Arabian GP quali
Racing

Mick Schumacher Taken to Hospital ‘For Preliminary Checks’

Haas F1 tweeted that the driver “is physically in a good condition” after a scary qualifying wreck.

By Madeline Coleman
ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas
Play
Extra Mustard

Jay Bilas Reseeds Elite Eight With Saint Peter’s in All Spots

The ESPN analyst was bashed earlier this week for seeding the Peacocks in the last spot.

By Madison Williams
North Carolina State forward Kayla Jones (25) reacts during the fourth quarter of a college basketball game against Notre Dame in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament
College Basketball

NC State Beats Notre Dame, Advances to Women’s Elite Eight

The No. 1 seed trailed by eight points heading into the fourth quarter.

By Associated Press
Lewis Hamilton drives in qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Racing

Lewis Hamilton Eliminated in Q1 of Saudi Arabian GP

The Mercedes driver failed to advance to Q2 for the first time since 2017.

By Zach Koons
Penny Hardaway Memphis NCAA James Wiseman
College Basketball

Report: Hardaway, Memphis Facing Several NCAA Violations

The Tigers coach is implicated in the allegations levied against the Memphis men’s basketball program.

By Mike McDaniel
The back of Demaryius Thomas' jersey with the Broncos.
NFL

Report: Demaryius Thomas’s Residence Robbed After His Death

Three men were arrested for trespassing on the late wide receiver’s home earlier this month, although none have been charged with theft.

By Daniel Chavkin
A general view of the centerfield logo at Arrowhead Stadium
NFL

NFL Offseason Moves Create Tough 2022 Chiefs Schedule

Kansas City’s AFC West opponents continue to pick up strong players in free agency and major trades.

By Madison Williams
An overhead shot of a basketball court with the March Madness logo.
Play
College Basketball

How Each Conference Has Performed During March Madness 2022

Which conference has the best record in this year’s tournament?

By Zach Koons