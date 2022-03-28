Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Will Smith, Chris Rock, LeBron James and Josh Allen on Today's SI Feed
Will Smith, Chris Rock, LeBron James and Josh Allen on Today's SI Feed

NFL Owners Approve Financing on $1.4 Billion Stadium for Bills

At the NFL’s spring meeting in Florida on Monday, the league approved financing on the loan and project plans for a new stadium for the Bills, paving the way for a project expected to cost $1.4 billion.

Team owners Terry and Kim Pegula expressed gratitude for the approval in a statement, while acknowledging there were still “more hurdles to clear before getting to the finish line.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the new stadium will be built on the land adjoining the current stadium, per Adam Benigni of WGRZ. The new contract between the team and Erie County Stadium Corp. will keep the Bills in Buffalo for the next 30 years.

The stadium will be financed by $850 million in taxpayer money, with construction said to create “over 10,000 jobs.” New York governor Kathy Hochul said the goal of the negotiations was to ensure the team remained in Buffalo, and addressed the public funding of such a substantial project.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I went into these negotiations trying to answer three questions—how long can we keep the Bills in Buffalo, how can we make sure this project benefits the hard-working men and women of Western New York and how can we get the best deal for taxpayers?” Hochul said. “I’m pleased that after months of negotiations, we’ve come out with the best answers possible—the Bills will stay in Buffalo for another 30 years, the project will create 10,000 union jobs and New Yorkers can rest assured that their investment will be recouped by the economic activity the team generates.”

The stadium will be built as an outdoor facility, with an eye toward being ready for the start of the 2026 season.

More NFL Coverage: 

• Lions Selected to Appear on ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2022
• Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel: Miami’s Rumored Interest in Tom Brady Is ‘Fake News’
• 2022 Fantasy Football: Best Ball Rankings
• Bills Central: Bills Address Backup QB by Trading for Case Keenum

For more Buffalo Bills coverage, go to Bills Central 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

A general view of the Fox logo on a sign with palm trees in the background.
Play
Media

Report: Burkhardt to Replace Buck as Fox’s NFL Play-By-Play Broadcaster

He’s positioned to call two of the next three Super Bowls.

By Zach Koons
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) and guard Devin Booker (1) celebrate after a basket against the Boston Celtics.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Whose Stock Is Rising?

Potential playoff matchups are starting to take shape. Here is what to expect to see from each team throughout the league as the regular season comes to an end.

By Wilton Jackson
Roger Goodell at the 2021 NFL draft.
Play
NFL

Detroit Selected As Host City for 2024 NFL Draft

This is the first time the draft will be heading to the Motor City.

By Joseph Salvador
Steve Austin and Bret Hart in the ring together
Play
Wrestling

Bret Hart ‘Proud’ of Steve Austin’s Looming Return

“It takes a lot of courage to come back and do what he’s trying to do,” Hart says.

By Justin Barrasso
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL

Stefanski Expects Quick Resolution to Mayfield Situation

The Browns and their former franchise quarterback have been looking for a trade partner.

By Mike McDaniel
Booker T hugs his brother Stevie Ray
Play
Wrestling

Booker T Returns to the Ring As Part of a Hectic Weekend

His busy ‘WrestleMania’ weekend also includes inducting his wife, Sharmell, into the WWE Hall of Fame.

By Justin Barrasso
Roman Abramovich sitting down.
Soccer

Report: Abramovich Apparently Poisoned After Ukraine Peace Talks

The Chelsea owner and multiple negotiators reportedly developed symptoms of a suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kiev.

By Joseph Salvador
LeBron James (6) and Russell Westbrook (0) playing for the Lakers.
Play
NBA

Lakers Social Media Team Has Some Explaining to Do

Kenny Beecham’s investigation found a fascinating trend.

By Mike McDaniel