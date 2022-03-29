Skip to main content
Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Today's SI Feed
Report: Jabrill Peppers, Patriots Reach Agreement on One-Year Deal

Former Giants safety Jabrill Peppers is signing a one-year deal with the Patriots, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter. 

Peppers, 26 tore his ACL in Week 7 this past season while playing for New York and missed the rest of the season. 

Peppers is expected to be ready for training camp, per ESPN. He was taken with the No. 25 pick in the 2017 NFL draft after a stellar career at Michigan. While with the Wolverines, Peppers was named a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten defensive player of the year in 2016. 

He was traded to the Giants in 2019 in a deal that landed Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon with the Browns. But after his season-ending injury, he hit the open market this offseason. In his six appearances in 2021, he registered 29 tackles, one interception and two tackles for a loss. 

Now he's set to join New England where he’ll hope to build back his reputation as a player worthy of a longterm deal. The Patriots finished 10–7 in 2021 but were throttled by the Bills' high-powered offense in the wild-card round 47–17. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more New England Patriots coverage, check out Patriot Country. 

New England Patriots
