Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s lack of a contract extension has caused rumors to evidently swirl online. The 25-year-old star couldn’t help himself and made it known that he has no intention of bolting from Baltimore.

“I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind,” he said in a tweet.

Jackson is one of the premiere talents in the NFL and it has continued to baffle fans as to why he has yet to sign a long-term contract extension with the Ravens. The fact that a deal has yet to be done has evidently led some to speculate whether or not Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, though there haven’t been reports from national media outlets to indicate this.

What is the more likely scenario is Jackson wants to wait as the quarterback market continues to soar. Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million deal with the Browns set the bar absurdly high, but it doesn’t seem Jackson is too eager to get the deal done just yet.

He’ll earn $23.02 million playing under his fifth-year option this season if he and Baltimore don’t agree on an extension. But when he does reach a new deal, it will likely be the one of the largest in NFL history. The 2019 MVP was emphatically clear that he doesn’t plan on leaving the Ravens, which at the very least, gives fans some peace of mind.

