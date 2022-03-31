NFL Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens will make a return to the gridiron in 2022 as he joins the Fan Controlled Football league, according to Reuters.

Owens, 48, last played in the NFL in 2010. He is expected to play for the Zappers in the 7-on-7 league, who feature former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel at quarterback. Manziel played for the Zappers in 2021 as well.

The second season of FCF will feature a seven-week regular season beginning on April 16. Owens will reportedly be mic’d up and wearing a helmet camera for games, per Reuters.

Owens is one of the greatest receivers in NFL history. He ranks No. 3 on the all-time touchdown receptions and receiving yard lists, earning five All-Pro appearances in 15 seasons.

More NFL Coverage: