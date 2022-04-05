2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Safeties

One of the draft’s most intriguing story lines is how early (or late) a team will select

Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton.

Hamilton is my second-ranked prospect overall, and he’s often mocked inside the

first five picks. That said, safeties aren’t typically top-five selections. Hamilton’s

worse-than-expected timed 40-yard dashes could give front offices another reason

not to deviate from that historical trend at the top of the draft.

Over the past three decades or so, three safeties have been drafted with a top-five

pick—Eric Turner (second, 1991), Sean Taylor (fifth, 2004) and Eric Berry (fifth,

’10).

While safety is viewed as a nonpremium position, it has also led to some notable

draft-day bargains. All-Pro safety Derwin James is an example, as he fell to the

Chargers’ 17th pick in 2018.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter wrote shortly after that draft, “I don't understand why

[James] was still available at 17.” Pro Football Focus described the pick as an “absolute gift” for the Chargers.

Could Hamilton turn into a Derwin-esque “gift” to his future NFL team?

Here are my safety rankings for the 2022 NFL draft:

1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame (JR, 6'4", 220 pounds)

Hamilton’s timed 40-yard dashes—4.59 at the combine and in the 4.7 range at

Notre Dame’s pro day—disappointed, but he’s not slow. Not only has he shown

outstanding range, but The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman notes that Hamilton’s GPS top-

end speed was tracked at 21 mph. With a rare combination of size and length at the

position, Hamilton’s athleticism, fluidity, smarts and instincts allow him to make

plays all over the field against the pass and run. While he missed the final six

games of 2021 with a knee injury, the true junior leaves South Bend with eight

interceptions in 2½ seasons and has the traits to neutralize the top pass-catching

tight ends in coverage.

2. Daxton Hill, Michigan (JR, 6'0", 191 pounds)

Hill is the younger brother of Ravens running back Justice Hill and tested extremely

well at last month’s combine. Not only did he run a 4.38 40-yard dash, but Hill’s

performance in agility drills—three-cone (6.57) and 20-yard shuttle (4.06)—both

ranked second at the combine behind only cornerback Zyon McCollum. Although

he’s built more like a cornerback, Hill is physical and willing to throw his body

around as a tackler. Teams will covet his versatility given his experience in a variety

of roles, especially as a single-high safety or nickel defender in the slot and may

consider moving him to cornerback at the next level.

3. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State (SR, 6'1", 199 pounds)

One of three Nittany Lions in my top 50 overall prospects, Brisker has the versatility

to succeed in a variety of roles and alignments. He played through a shoulder injury

in 2021, which led to some missed tackles, but he’s at his best playing close to the

line of scrimmage and is a physical tone-setter on defense. He uses his athleticism,

length and instincts to make plays in both the pass and run games. A transfer from

Lackawanna College, Brisker had five interceptions in three seasons for the Nittany

Lions with a career-best six TFLs in ’21.

4. Jalen Pitre, Baylor (rSR, 5'11", 198 pounds)

Pitre played the “star” position in Baylor’s defense, and the versatile defender

stuffed the stat sheet en route to being named 2021’s Big 12 defensive player of the

year. Pitre finished last season with 75 tackles, 18.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, two

interceptions and three forced fumbles. While’s he’s quicker than fast, Pitre ran a

4.44 40-yard dash at Baylor’s pro day and his intelligence and instincts allow him to

play fast and impact the game in so many different ways.

5. Lewis Cine, Georgia (JR, 6'2", 199 pounds)

His front-seven teammates garnered most of the attention at the combine, but Cine

tested extremely well himself. Not only did he run a sub-4.4 40-yard dash (4.37),

but he led safeties in the broad jump (11'1") as well. Cine is an intelligent player

who sees the game well, and “multiple teams” told the Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy that

Cine “blew them away in interviews.” Against the pass, he’s better in zone coverage

and he reads route concepts well. Cine delivers some big hits in run support and is a

reliable tackler in space with sideline-to-sideline range.

6. Nick Cross, Maryland (JR, 6’0”, 212 pounds)

7. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati (SR, 6'1", 206 pounds)

8. Kerby Joseph, Illinois (SR, 6'1", 203 pounds)

9. Tycen Anderson, Toledo (SR, 6'2", 209 pounds)

10. JT Woods, Baylor (SR, 6'2", 195 pounds)

11. Verone McKinley III, Oregon (rSO, 5'10", 198 pounds)

12. Dane Belton, Iowa (JR, 6'1", 205 pounds)

13. Yusuf Corker, Kentucky (rSR, 6'0", 203 pounds)

14. Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech (SR, 6'1", 212 pounds)

15. Markquese Bell, Florida A&M (SR, 6'2", 212 pounds)

16. Percy Butler, Louisiana (SR, 6'0", 194 pounds)

17. Leon O’'Neal, Texas A&M (SR, 6'1", 204 pounds)

18. Bubba Bolden, Miami (FL) (rSR, 6'2", 209 pounds)

19. Smoke Monday, Auburn (SR, 6'2", 207 pounds)

20. Nick Grant, Virginia (rSR, 6’0”, 191 pounds

Kevin Hanson is contributing mock drafts and position rankings to The MMQB during the 2022 NFL draft season. His mock drafts have been graded as the seventh-most accurate (tied) over the past five years, per The Huddle Report. His ’15 NFL mock draft was graded as the most accurate.

